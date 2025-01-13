 Lee Kang-in's assist helps PSG to 2-1 win over St-Étienne
Lee Kang-in's assist helps PSG to 2-1 win over St-Étienne

Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 14:01 Updated: 13 Jan. 2025, 17:25
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, left, vies for the ball during the Ligue 1 match against Saint-Etienne at Parc des Princes in Paris on Jan. 12. [AP/YONHAP]

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in recorded his third assist of the 2024-25 season in a 2-1 win over St-Étienne at home on Sunday.  

Lee fed the ball to Ousmane Dembélé near the halfway line, with the French forward cutting inside the penalty box to fire a shot into the back of the net in the 13th minute.
 
Dembélé added another goal in the 23rd minute, converting a penalty. Zuriko Davitashvili pulled one back for St-Étienne in the 64th minute, but PSG held on to seal the victory.
 
Sunday’s assist marked Lee’s second consecutive assist, following one against Monaco on Dec. 18. The 23-year-old has now tallied six goals and three assists across 25 appearances as of Monday.
 
PSG extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1, with the defending champions securing 13 wins and four draws. They remain the only club in Europe’s top five leagues still undefeated.  
 
PSG clinched victory in the Trophée des Champions earlier this month and are aiming to add more silverware in the French Cup and Champions League, alongside their Ligue 1 commitments.  
 
The French giants have two more Champions League group-stage fixtures to secure a spot in the knockout stages. PSG currently sit in 25th place on the 36-team Champions League table with two wins, one draw and three losses int the league stage. 
 
In the revamped Champions League format, the top eight teams directly qualify for the knockout stages, while teams ranked ninth to 24th enter playoffs to determine the remaining spots. Teams ranked below 24th are eliminated from the competition.   
 
Before PSG’s next Champions League match against Premier League giants Manchester City, they will defend their title in the French Cup, where they are set to face Espaly on Wednesday.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Lee Kang-in Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 St-Etienee

