Son Heung-min grabs assist as Spurs labor past minnows Tamworth in FA Cup
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 12:41 Updated: 13 Jan. 2025, 17:25
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min provided an assist in a hard-earned 3-0 victory over fifth-tier Tamworth in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.
What on paper should have been a one-sided affair at the Lamb Ground in Tamworth, England, saw Spurs struggle to break the deadlock in 90 minutes, ending regular time goalless and forcing extra time.
Spurs finally found a breakthrough in the 101st minute when Nathan Muya Tshikuna scored an own goal after a dangerous free-kick by the London side.
Son, who was substituted on at the start of extra time, made his presence felt on the left flank, setting up Dejan Kulusevski for a powerful finish in the 107th minute, doubling the lead. Brennan Johnson sealed the win with another goal in the 118th minute.
“They made it hard for us, with the surface, it was about staying calm and being persistent in our football,” Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said after the match. “In the end, we got the job done. Tamworth did really well and should be proud of their efforts. For us, we move on.”
Spurs now face Premier League rivals Aston Villa on Feb. 8 in the fourth round of the FA Cup, a trophy the London club hasn’t won since 1991.
The continuation of FA Cup action adds to an already packed schedule, with Spurs competing in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Europa League.
Tottenham still have two more Europa League group-stage games to play, followed by the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals against Premier League leaders Liverpool, after winning 1-0 in the first leg.
A Carabao Cup victory would end Spurs’ long trophy drought, which dates back to their League Cup, now called the Carabao Cup, win in 2008.
For Son, the assist came after Spurs activated a one-year extension on his contract earlier in the week. Without the extension, the Spurs captain would have been without a club.
The assist further demonstrates that Son remains an integral part of Spurs. As of Monday, he has racked up seven goals and seven assists across 25 appearances.
However, fellow Korean midfielder Yang Min-hyeok failed to make the bench for Sunday’s match, marking the first time he has not been included in the squad since joining the team last month.
Yang, 18, made it to the main squad without spending any time with the reserves but has yet to feature in the lineup. He is expected to execute Son’s role, as the young midfielder was a key winger at K League 1 club Gangwon FC, scoring 12 goals in 38 league appearances during the 2024 season.
With the FA Cup victory in hand, Spurs now turn their focus to the Premier League, with the North London derby against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium scheduled for Wednesday.
The match offers an opportunity for Spurs to bounce back from their recent slump in the league, having failed to win a match since their 5-0 victory over Southampton on Dec. 15 last year.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)