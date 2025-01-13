Steelers' forward Kim Myung-jun lining up move to Belgium's KRC Genk
Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 15:59 Updated: 13 Jan. 2025, 17:25
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Pohang Steelers forward Kim Myung-jun looks set to join Belgian team KRC Genk, according to an exclusive report from Korean newspaper Sports Chosun.
Sports Chosun reported Monday that the 18-year-old has already agreed on a deal and is set to undergo a medical soon.
If the move is completed, he will join countryman Oh Hyeon-gyu, who has been a regular forward pick with seven goals in 22 appearances this season.
The transfer would kick off his overseas career after only making his professional debut with the Steelers in November last year.
Since his first appearance with the Steelers’ A team during a 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite match against Shandong Taishan on Nov. 6, he has played three more matches.
Over in the national team, he earned 17 caps at the U-17 level and picked up seven goals, scoring four of them in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in 2023, where Korea finished runners-up.
He also has two U-20 caps and scored his first and only goal for the U-20 squad in an AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifier against Northern Mariana Islands on Sept. 25 last year.
Kim is an agile No. 9 capable of link-up play. His yet-to-be complete move comes before the start of the 2025 K League 1 season set to kick off in February.
The move would mean joining Genk in the middle of an ongoing 2024-25 Belgian Pro League season, where the club sit at the top of the league table as of Monday.
Genk are a club located in the city of Genk and have won the league title four times — 1999, 2002, 2011 and 2019 — in addition to five Belgian Cups, most recently in 2021.
Genk are still alive in the Belgian Cup this season, facing Club Brugge in the first leg of the semifinals on Wednesday.
