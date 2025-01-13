 Steelers' forward Kim Myung-jun lining up move to Belgium's KRC Genk
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Steelers' forward Kim Myung-jun lining up move to Belgium's KRC Genk

Published: 13 Jan. 2025, 15:59 Updated: 13 Jan. 2025, 17:25
Korea's Kim Myung-jun, center, celebrates scoring during a U-17 World Cup group stage match against the United States in Indonesia on Nov. 12, 2023. [NEWS1]

Korea's Kim Myung-jun, center, celebrates scoring during a U-17 World Cup group stage match against the United States in Indonesia on Nov. 12, 2023. [NEWS1]

 
Pohang Steelers forward Kim Myung-jun looks set to join Belgian team KRC Genk, according to an exclusive report from Korean newspaper Sports Chosun.
 

Related Article

 
Sports Chosun reported Monday that the 18-year-old has already agreed on a deal and is set to undergo a medical soon.
 
If the move is completed, he will join countryman Oh Hyeon-gyu, who has been a regular forward pick with seven goals in 22 appearances this season.
 
The transfer would kick off his overseas career after only making his professional debut with the Steelers in November last year.
 
Since his first appearance with the Steelers’ A team during a 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite match against Shandong Taishan on Nov. 6, he has played three more matches.
 
Over in the national team, he earned 17 caps at the U-17 level and picked up seven goals, scoring four of them in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in 2023, where Korea finished runners-up.
 
He also has two U-20 caps and scored his first and only goal for the U-20 squad in an AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifier against Northern Mariana Islands on Sept. 25 last year.
 
Kim is an agile No. 9 capable of link-up play. His yet-to-be complete move comes before the start of the 2025 K League 1 season set to kick off in February.
 
The move would mean joining Genk in the middle of an ongoing 2024-25 Belgian Pro League season, where the club sit at the top of the league table as of Monday.
 
Genk are a club located in the city of Genk and have won the league title four times — 1999, 2002, 2011 and 2019 — in addition to five Belgian Cups, most recently in 2021.
 
Genk are still alive in the Belgian Cup this season, facing Club Brugge in the first leg of the semifinals on Wednesday.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags KRC Genk Pohang Steelers Kim Myung-jun

More in Football

[VIDEO] FC Barcelona hammer Real Madrid 5-2 to win the Supercup

Steelers' forward Kim Myung-jun lining up move to Belgium's KRC Genk

Lee Kang-in's assist helps PSG to 2-1 win over St-Étienne

Son Heung-min grabs assist as Spurs labor past minnows Tamworth in FA Cup

Korean football chief election postponed indefinitely

Related Stories

Oh Hyeon-gyu opens goal account with Genk in 4-0 thrashing of Dender

Kim Gi-dong appointed as FC Seoul manager

Oh Beom-seok rejoins Steelers after 13 years

Oh Hyeon-gyu rumored to be in talks for Celtic exit to Genk

Ulsan beat Pohang to extend lead at top of K League
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)