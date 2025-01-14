 Cabbage patch Koreans: Jeju farmers harvest winter crop
Cabbage patch Koreans: Jeju farmers harvest winter crop

Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 18:14
Farmers harvest cabbage in a field in Jeju on Jan. 14. [YONHAP]

While South Jeolla's Haenam County is the primary source of winter-harvested cabbage, accounting for 70 percent, according to the Korean Culture and Information Service, Jeju is the origin of cold-temperature cultivation in Korea, beginning in the mid-1970s, with the development spreading to the Haenam region the following decade.
 
