Cabbage patch Koreans: Jeju farmers harvest winter crop
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 18:14
Farmers harvest cabbage in a field in Jeju on Jan. 14.
While South Jeolla's Haenam County is the primary source of winter-harvested cabbage, accounting for 70 percent, according to the Korean Culture and Information Service, Jeju is the origin of cold-temperature cultivation in Korea, beginning in the mid-1970s, with the development spreading to the Haenam region the following decade.
