 Gas prices hit five-month high
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 18:15
Pictured is a gas station in Seoul on Jan. 14. [YONHAP]

Pictured is a gas station in Seoul on Jan. 14. [YONHAP]

 
Pictured is a gas station in Seoul on Jan. 14.
 
Domestic gas prices exceeded 1,700 won ($1.16) per liter (0.26 gallons) for the first time in five months the same day, according to Opinet, the Korea National Oil Corporation’s price tracking system. Oil prices are expected to continue rising in the aftermath of U.S. sanctions on Russia.
