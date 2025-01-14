 Kospi opens higher with tech and shipbuilder gains
Kospi opens higher with tech and shipbuilder gains

Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 10:22
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

Shares opened higher Tuesday after a mixed close on Wall Street, helped by gains in tech and shipbuilders.
 
The Kospi rose 7.98 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,497.54 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.86 percent to 42,297.12 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.38 percent to 19,088.10 points.
 
In Seoul, Samsung Electronics rose 0.18 percent, SK hynix climbed 0.2 percent and Hyundai Motor gained 0.45 percent.
 
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries jumped 2.42 percent, and Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, jumped 4.65 percent.
 
Among decliners, HMM fell 0.16 percent, AmorePacific declined 1.62 percent, and state-run Korea Gas shed 0.42 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,463.75 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 7.05 won from the previous session.
 
 

Yonhap
