Mirae Asset Securities' web drama shines spotlight on finance industry
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 09:33
Mirae Asset Securities has people invested in a new way — through its web drama series that vividly portrays the realities of the securities industry.
Since the launch of “Future Company” on its official YouTube channel, Smart Money, in 2021, the series has grown into the company’s signature digital content. The drama has explored diverse themes across its seasons: wealth management in Season 2, pension investment in Season 3 and global investment and innovation in the recently released Season 4.
The series has amassed 3.2 million cumulative views and tens of thousands of comments. Overseas views have surpassed 350,000, and viewers from Generation MZ, referring to millennials and Generation Z, account for approximately 68 percent of total views.
Season 4, which launched last October, focuses on global stock investment, aiming to make stock investments, exchange rates and market forecasts more accessible to nonprofessionals. The recently released episode, “To Your Mirae,” has been well-received. The story follows Kang Mirae, played by Lee Joon, a character described as having “Global DNA.” After returning from studies in the United States, Mirae advocates for creating content centered on U.S. stocks, citing their innovative industries compared to Indian markets. Mirae’s interests include promising future sectors like aerospace and thematic ETFs that allow for diversified investments.
The drama introduces investment concepts through relatable characters, including writer Kim Jiwon, played by Lee Sa-im, who has contrasting values to Mirae. As the two navigate their differences, they find meaningful directions in investment values and retirement preparation. Through their journey, the drama highlights the importance of global investments and paying attention to innovative industries.
“Future Company” also blends realistic depictions of workplace dynamics and romance among Generation MZ employees at securities firms. The production also provides viewers with insights into Mirae Asset Securities' investment culture and products, such as its ETF brand, Tiger, which stands for Transparent, Innovative, Generalized, Efficient and Reliable.
The series also underscores Mirae Asset Securities’ global reputation. It features Harvard Business School’s adoption of the company’s growth story as a case study, showcasing its evolution into a global corporation under Chairman Park Hyeon-joo’s entrepreneurial spirit and its impact on Korea’s fund industry.
“We are creating web dramas to contribute to the spread of sound investment culture through YouTube content that resonates with younger generations,” said a Mirae Asset Securities representative.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
