Gwangju Global Motors employees strike after stalled wage negotiations

Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 18:16
 
Pictured is the exterior of Gwangju Global Motors (GGM) at the Bitgreen National Industrial Complex in Gwangsan District, Gwangju, on Jan. 14. [YONHAP]

Around 70 employees of GGM, unionized through the Korean Metal Workers’ Union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, staged a strike from 12:20 to 4:20 p.m. the same day. Collective bargaining negotiations between the union and GGM's management have stalled; the plant says it cannot provide the 7 percent salary increase the workers are demanding because it already applied this year's 3.6 percent inflation rate.
