Gwangju Global Motors employees strike after stalled wage negotiations

Pictured is the exterior of Gwangju Global Motors (GGM) at the Bitgreen National Industrial Complex in Gwangsan District, Gwangju, on Jan. 14.Around 70 employees of GGM, unionized through the Korean Metal Workers’ Union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, staged a strike from 12:20 to 4:20 p.m. the same day. Collective bargaining negotiations between the union and GGM's management have stalled; the plant says it cannot provide the 7 percent salary increase the workers are demanding because it already applied this year's 3.6 percent inflation rate.