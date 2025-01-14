 The Galaxy expands: Samsung to introduce new Ring sizes
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 16:39 Updated: 14 Jan. 2025, 18:14
Samsung Electronics announced on Jan. 14 that it will release two new sizes of its Galaxy Ring on Jan. 24. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics announced on Jan. 14 that it will release two new sizes of its Galaxy Ring on Jan. 24.
 
In a two-week test of the wearable tech last August, the Korea JoongAng Daily found that the Ring functions well as a health tracker but cautioned that consumers may balk at the price tag relative to the features.
