Bora Chung's sci-fi book 'Your Utopia' nominated for Phillip K. Dick Award
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 15:18 Updated: 14 Jan. 2025, 21:21
LEE JIAN
"Your Utopia" by Bora Chung has been nominated for an American science fiction prize, the Philip K. Dick Award.
It is the first time a Korean book is being reviewed for the honor, considered one of the most prestigious accolades for science fiction works worldwide.
Five other science fiction books, all published last year, have been nominated for the 2025 Philip K. Dick Award: "City of Dancing Gargoyles" by Tara Campbell, "Time's Agent" by Brenda Peynado, "The Practice, The Horizon, And The Chain" by Sofia Samatar, "Alien Clay" by Adrian Tchaikovsky and "Triangulum" by Subodhana Wijeyeratne.
The final winner is slated to be announced on April 18.
"Your Utopia" is a collection of eight short stories. Its namesake story is about a smart car that drives a broken humanoid passenger around on a planet that humanity has abandoned after a deadly disease breakout.
It was released in English last year under Algonquin Books, translated by Anton Hur.
The original Korean book came out in 2021 under a different title, which can be translated as "Meeting Her." Local publishing house Rabbit Hole released the revised version of the book earlier this month, with the same title as the English translation, "Your Utopia."
Chung, 49, debuted as a professional writer in 1998. She was shortlisted for the 2022 International Booker Prize for her sci-fi horror book "Cursed Bunny" (2017).
The Philip K. Dick Award was founded in 1983 in commemoration of the American author who passed away in 1982. It annually recognizes outstanding science fiction published in the United States the previous year. Last year's award went to Bethany Jacobs, who authored "These Burning Stars" (2023).
