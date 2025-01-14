The 'Squid Game' song heard 'Round and Round' the world (KOR)

Since the release of the second season of Netflix’s “Squid Game” (2021-), social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have been flooded with content related to the show. While much attention has been directed toward the lead actors, such as Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, the games and music featured in the series have also captivated audiences.In particular, the Korean children’s song “Round and Round” has gained explosive popularity overseas. The tune serves as the backdrop for the pairing game featured in Episodes 5 and 6. After hearing the song, foreign viewers posted comments online, declaring, “This song is so addictive I can’t stop humming it,” and “It’s been stuck in my head all day, keeping me awake.” On Instagram, videos of people dancing in circles to the melody are going viral, while renowned DJs have created remixes in EDM and hip-hop styles. Clubs in cities like Bangkok, New York and London have been sharing clips of revelers dancing to the song. A one-hour version performed by the KBS Choir has garnered nearly 900,000 views, while a rendition played on the Indian traditional instrument veena has surfaced online. This viral phenomenon, where internet trends mimic and spread cultural artifacts, has turned "Round and Round" into a global meme — all thanks to its fusion with a K-drama.In the pairing game, participants must group themselves according to a dictated number and enter a small room with their team before time runs out. Those left out are eliminated, or in other words, killed. The juxtaposition of the children’s song with the chilling stakes of the game creates a peculiar tension, oscillating between purity and terror.The song capturing global attention was composed by Lee Soo-in (1939–2021), a prominent Korean composer. Born in Uiryeong County, South Gyeongsang, Lee demonstrated an early passion for music, composing pieces with a makeshift violin and whistling during his teens. Influenced by renowned poets who taught at Masan High School, such as Yu Chi-hwan and Kim Chun-su, Lee nurtured a profound love for literature. Later, he honed his musical talents under esteemed mentors like Kim Dong-jin and Lee Heung-ryeol at the Music Department of Seorabeol Arts College, while literary figures like Kim Dong-ni and Park Mok-wol shaped the emotional depth of his music.Lee left behind a legacy of over 500 children’s songs and 150 art songs, earning him the nickname “Korea’s Schubert.” One of his most dynamic works, “Forward” (1970), reflects the pronunciation for the Korean word of the same meaning,, inspired by the Apollo space missions. In 1969, children of Korean embassy staff in the United States performed the song for President Nixon during President Park Chung Hee’s state visit. Songs like “Father’s Face,” with its poignant imagery of childhood memories, and “Cotton Candy,” familiar to today’s children, remain classics. His art songs, including “The River in My Heart,” “A Song of Hometown” and “Star,” continue to be beloved by vocalists.This September, Jeong Jae-il, the music director of “Squid Game,” will premiere a new composition performed by the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Jaap van Zweden. Ahead of that event, the cultural resurgence of Lee Soo-in’s children’s songs serves as a powerful reminder of music’s enduring influence. Inspired by the lyrics of “Round and Round,” one hopes for a peaceful world where everyone can clap, sing and dance together in harmony.‘오징어 게임2’가 공개된 이후 페이스북과 인스타그램 등 SNS에 관련 내용이 넘친다. 배우들에 대한 관심뿐만 아니라 극 중 등장하는 게임과 음악에 대해서도 반응이 뜨겁다.특히 우리나라 동요인 ‘둥글게 둥글게’의 인기는 해외에서 더 폭발적이다. 5화와 6화에 등장하는 짝짓기 게임의 배경음악으로 흘러나온다. 외국 누리꾼들은 드라마에서 이 곡을 듣고 “중독성이 강해 멈출 수 없다” “종일 귓가에 맴돌아 잠을 잘 수 없다”고 글을 올렸다. 인스타그램에는 친구들과 둥글게 서서 이 동요에 맞춰 춤추는 영상들이 공유되고 있다. 유명 DJ들은 EDM이나 힙합 스타일로 이 동요를 리믹스했다. 태국·뉴욕·런던 등의 클럽에서 이 동요에 맞춰 춤을 추는 모습도 올라왔다. KBS 합창단이 부르는 1시간짜리 동영상은 90만회 가까운 조회 수를 기록했다. 인터넷에서 유행하는 말이나 행동을 모방해 만들어진 영상이나 그것을 퍼뜨리는 현상을 ‘밈(Meme)’이라 하는데, 우리 동요가 K드라마를 만나 이른바 밈(Meme)으로 만들어지고 있는 것이다.정해주는 숫자대로 사람을 규합해 한정된 수의 방에 들어가면 살고 실패해 남으면 죽는 게 ‘짝짓기 게임’의 룰이다. 게임을 시작할 때 울려 퍼지는 해맑게 천진한 어린아이들의 노래는 묘하게 순수와 공포 사이를 오간다.세계인의 화제가 된 K동요 ‘둥글게 둥글게’는 작곡가 이수인(1939~ 2021)의 작품이다. 경남 의령군 출신으로 마산동중에 다니던 10대 때부터 고물 바이올린과 휘파람으로 작곡을 했다. 마산고 시절 유치환·김춘수 등 쟁쟁한 시인이던 국어 선생님들의 영향으로 문학에도 깊은 관심을 가졌다. 서라벌 예술대학 음악과에서 김동진·이흥렬·김대현 교수의 지도로 작곡의 예봉을 갈고 닦았다.이수인은 평생 500여 곡의 동요와 함께 가곡도 150곡을 남겨 ‘한국의 슈베르트’라 불렸다. ‘앞으로’는 우주선 ‘아폴로’를 우리 식으로 발음하면 ‘아프로’가 되는 것에서 착안한 윤석중의 가사에 발맞춰 나아가는 듯 역동적인 곡을 붙였다. 1969년 박정희 대통령의 미국 방문 때 한국 대사관과 영사관 직원의 자녀들이 연습해 닉슨 대통령 앞에서 불렸다. ‘나뭇가지에 실처럼 날아든 솜사탕’으로 시작하는 ‘솜사탕’은 요즘 아이들도 익숙하다. 가사까지 직접 쓴 ‘내맘의 강물’을 비롯해 ‘고향의 노래’ ‘별’ 등은 성악가들이 아직도 즐겨 부르는 이수인의 대표적인 가곡이다.올해 9월에는 ‘오징어 게임2’의 음악감독 정재일의 신작을 얍 판 츠베덴이 지휘하는 서울시향이 초연한다. 그에 앞서 이수인의 동요가 불러일으킨 열풍을 보며 역시 음악은 힘이 세다는 생각을 하게 된다. ‘둥글게 둥글게’ 가사처럼 모두가 손뼉을 치면서 노래 부르며 즐겁게 춤출 수 있는 평화로운 일상이 자리를 잡았으면 하는 바람이다.