Yoon's obstinacy could result in physical clashes (KOR)

The police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) have reaffirmed plans to execute the arrest warrant again for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who stands accused of masterminding an insurrection. At a briefing Monday, the National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency stated its commitment to prioritizing safety in executing the warrant. A primary concern is the potential for physical clashes between the police and the Presidential Security Service (PSS). The police plan to arrest any PSS personnel who obstruct the warrant’s execution on charges of obstructing official duties.



They are also preparing for the possibility that the operation might not conclude in a single day but could extend over two to three days. Having already failed in a previous attempt to execute the warrant, the police and CIO must ensure meticulous planning this time. Above all, any scenario involving bloodshed must be avoided. The PSS must cooperate with the legitimate execution of the warrant.



The actions of the PSS leadership, considered “hard-liners,” are cause for concern. PSS personnel are civil servants tasked with serving the entire nation, not functioning as a “private army” for any one individual. However, troubling measures such as fortifying the presidential residence in Hannam-dong with buses and barbed wire have already been reported. On Tuesday, PSS personnel were photographed wearing tactical uniforms, helmets and carrying long backpacks, raising concerns from opposition parties about the potential presence of firearms. The PSS has yet to address these allegations. Should any casualties occur during the warrant’s execution, those responsible will face severe accountability.



There are signs of dissent within the PSS ranks. According to Rep. Yoon Kun Young of the Democratic Party, a post advocating compliance with the “lawful execution of the arrest warrant” was uploaded to the internal PSS bulletin board. The three-page document, initially removed by Kim Sung Hoon, acting chief of the PSS, was later restored following public outcry. The CIO has also issued notices to PSS department heads emphasizing that “refusing illegal orders does not constitute dereliction of duty” and warning of potential legal and financial repercussions, including restrictions on civil service pensions, for those who obstruct the warrant’s execution. It is crucial that PSS personnel avoid jeopardizing their careers by following improper orders.



The only viable way to resolve this crisis without unnecessary conflict is for President Yoon to voluntarily leave his residence and submit himself for questioning. As a former prosecutor general, President Yoon is well aware of the implications of a court-issued arrest warrant. By repeatedly refusing summonses, he has only strengthened the case for the warrant’s legitimacy. It is imperative that he ceases to fuel national division and cooperates with lawful judicial processes. This is the only path left for him.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













체포영장 집행 앞두고 걱정되는 경호처 ‘강경’ 지휘부



경찰 “안전 최우선 집행”에 경호처는 관저 요새화

경호원 총기 휴대 의혹까지…유혈 충돌만은 없어야





경찰과 고위공직자범죄수사처(공수처)가 조만간 내란 우두머리 피의자인 윤석열 대통령의 체포영장 재집행에 나선다는 방침을 재확인했다. 경찰청 국가수사본부는 어제 언론 브리핑에서 “안전을 최우선으로 해서 영장을 집행하겠다”는 입장을 밝혔다. 안전을 위해 가장 우려되는 점은 경찰과 대통령경호처의 물리적 충돌 가능성이다. 경찰은 현장에서 영장 집행을 방해하는 경호처 직원을 공무집행방해죄 현행범으로 체포할 계획이다. 경찰과 공수처는 한 차례 영장 집행에 실패한 경험이 있는 만큼 이번엔 치밀한 대책을 세우고 집행에 나서야 할 것이다. 무엇보다 불행한 유혈 충돌만은 없어야 한다. 경호처 직원들도 적법하게 발부된 영장 집행에 최대한 협조해야 한다.



경찰의 체포영장 집행을 앞두고 ‘강경파’로 분류되는 경호처 지휘부의 움직임은 걱정스럽다. 경호처 직원은 공무원이다. 국민 전체를 위해 봉사하는 존재이지, 특정인만을 위한 ‘사병’이 아니다. 그런데 서울 한남동 대통령 관저를 버스 여러 대와 철조망 등을 동원해 ‘요새화’한 것부터가 걱정스러운 상황이다. 그제는 경호처 직원들이 전술복과 헬멧을 착용하고 길쭉한 배낭을 메고 다니는 모습이 언론 카메라에 포착됐다. 야당에선 총기 휴대 가능성을 제기했지만, 경호처는 별다른 입장을 내지 않았다. 혹여라도 영장 집행 과정에서 인명 피해 등 불상사가 발생한다면 엄중한 책임을 면치 못할 것이다.



경호처 지휘부에 대해 내부 직원들이 동요하는 분위기도 엿보인다. 윤건영 더불어민주당 의원에 따르면 경호처 내부 게시판에는 ‘체포영장은 공무상 정당한 행위’라는 의견을 담은 A4 용지 3쪽 분량의 글이 올라왔다. 이 글은 김성훈(경호차장) 경호처장 직무대행의 지시로 삭제됐다가 논란이 커지자 복원됐다고 한다. 공수처는 경호처 각 부서장에게 ‘위법한 명령을 따르지 않는 것은 직무유기가 아니다’는 취지의 공문을 보냈다. 그러면서 영장 집행을 방해하면 “민형사상 책임, 공무원연금 수령 제한 등 불이익이 따를 수 있다”고 강조했다. 공수처 설명대로 경호처 직원들이 상관의 부당한 명령을 따랐다가 직업공무원으로서 장래를 망치는 일이 없길 바란다.



이제라도 불필요한 마찰이나 충돌 없이 상황을 해결하려면 윤 대통령이 스스로 관저에서 나와 피의자 조사를 받는 방법밖에 없다. 검찰총장을 지낸 윤 대통령은 법원이 발부한 체포영장의 의미를 누구보다 잘 알고 있을 것이다. 그동안 여러 차례 소환조사에 불응하면서 체포영장의 정당성을 부여한 것은 윤 대통령 자신이었다. 더는 국론 분열을 부추기지 말고 정당한 법 집행에 협조하는 것만이 윤 대통령에게 유일하게 남은 길이다.

