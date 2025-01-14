 Blackpink’s Jisoo to release solo album on Feb. 14
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 10:17
Blackpink’s Jisoo [NEWS1]

Blackpink’s Jisoo will release a solo album on Feb. 14, her agency Blissoo announced on Monday.
 
The album marks her first music release since debuting her solo single, “Flower,” in 2023, and comes a year after founding her solo agency, Blissoo, in February 2024. 
 

“Flower” achieved global success, reaching No. 6 on Spotify, No. 38 on the UK Singles Chart, No. 1 on iTunes in 57 countries and topping YouTube’s Top Songs and Top Music Videos charts.
 
Jisoo is also set to star in Coupang Play’s zombie-themed original series “Newtopia,” which premieres on Feb. 7. This marks her second TV series appearance following JTBC’s “Snowdrop” (2021–22).
 
Additional details about the upcoming album, including its title, will be revealed in the coming weeks, Blissoo said.
 
Jisoo debuted as a member of the girl group Blackpink under YG Entertainment in 2016 with the single “Square One,” featuring the hits “Whistle” and “Boombayah.”
 
The contracts of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa with YG Entertainment expired in 2023. While the four members agreed to continue group activities under YG, they opted not to renew their solo contracts with the agency.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
