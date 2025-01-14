Red Velvet's Joy renews contract with SM Entertainment
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 14:26
- YOON SO-YEON
Joy of girl group Red Velvet renewed her contract with SM Entertainment, the agency said Tuesday.
"I wanted to continue my career with the people I have worked with over the past 10 years through the power of trust and my beliefs," Joy said in a press release. "I will endeavor to show the best of myself through synergy with SM Entertainment."
Joy joins her bandmates Seulgi and Irene by renewing her contract with SM Entertainment. Irene extended her contract last year in February and Seulgi in August 2023.
Red Velvet debuted in 2014 with its first single “Happiness.” The group currently has five members: Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group is known for hit tracks “Red Flavor” (2017), “Power Up” (2018), “Feel My Rhythm” (2022) and more.
Joy made her solo debut in 2021 with the special album "Hello" and has been active on television programs and other entertainment genres.
