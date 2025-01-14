SM Entertainment to commemorate 30 years with SMTOWN album
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 13:01
SM Entertainment will release the SMTOWN album "2025 SMTOWN : The Culture, The Future" on Feb. 14, marking its 30th anniversary, the agency said Tuesday.
This will be SM’s first group album in two years and two months, following “2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU Palace” released in December 2022.
The upcoming album will feature 17 tracks, including the group song “Thank You” as the lead track, as well as remakes of SM artists’ hits reinterpreted by other SM artists.
The remakes include Kangta’s version of S.E.S’s “Just A Feeling” (2022), BoA’s rendition of SHINee member Jonghyun’s “End of a Day” (2015), TVXQ’s cover of Red Velvet’s “Psycho” (2019), Super Junior’s take on Shinhwa’s “I Pray 4 U” (2002), as well as Girls’ Generation’s remake of CSJH The Grace’s “My Everything” (2006).
Additional remakes include EXO covering H.O.T’s “Git It Up!” (1999), Red Velvet reinterpreting Girls’ Generation’s “Run Devil Run” (2010), NCT 127 covering Hyun Jin-young’s “You In Vague Memory” (1992), NCT Dream remaking EXO’s “Love Me Right” (2015), NCT Wish reinterpreting Super Junior's "Miracle" (2005), WayV covering SHINee’s “Juliette” (2011), aespa covering f(x)’s “Rum Pum Pum Pum” (2013), Riize remaking TVXQ’s “Hug” (2004) and virtual artist naevis covering BoA’s “Game” (2010).
The album will also feature fresh arrangements of SHINee’s “View” (2015) and BoA’s “My Name” (2004), created in collaboration with SM Classics, the agency’s classic and jazz label.
SM prereleased Riize’s version of “Hug” on Jan. 8.
The music video for the lead track, along with live performances of selected songs from the upcoming album, also debuted during the “SMTOWN Live 2025 [The Culture, The Future] in Seoul” concerts held on Jan. 11 and 12.
The concerts, held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul, featured performances by H.O.T., S.E.S., BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls’ Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, aespa, Riize, naevis, dearALICE and SM trainees.
SM Entertainment was founded by former singer Lee Soo-man on Feb. 14, 1995, and celebrates 30 years since establishment this year.
