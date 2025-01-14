 National Orchestra of France to perform in Korea for first time in 29 years
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

National Orchestra of France to perform in Korea for first time in 29 years

Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 16:59
The National Orchestra of France, or the Orchestre National de France [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The National Orchestra of France, or the Orchestre National de France [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The National Orchestra of France, or the Orchestre National de France, is set to perform in Korea this year for the first time in 29 years, according to local reports Tuesday.
 
The concerts will be held on April 29 at the Lotte Concert Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, April 30 at the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, May 1 at the Daegu Concert House and May 2 at the Bucheon Arts Center in Gyeonggi.
 

Related Article

 
The programs are mainly comprised of pieces by French composers including Saint-Saëns’ “Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78,” popularly known as the “Organ Symphony.”
 
It’s the first time the orchestra’s principal conductor Cristian Macelaru will visit the country since taking the position in 2020. French pianist Alexandre Kantorow will also join the stage.
 
The orchestra was founded in 1934 and is known for performing live on national radio due to its affiliation with Radio France. It performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has recorded pieces by famed composers such as Olivier Messiaen, Pierre Boulez and Dmitri Shostakovich.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags orchestra concert korea

More in Music & Performance

National Orchestra of France to perform in Korea for first time in 29 years

'Il Tenore' collects multiple honors including grand prize at Korea Musical Awards

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra's new CEO sets sights on raising its international status

Actor Lee Young-ae in talks to return to stage for 'Hedda Gabler'

GFriend return with first performance in four years at Golden Disc Awards

Related Stories

KBS Traditional Music Orchestra to host online concert

When an online battle arena video game meets a symphony orchestra

Korean Pacific Philharmonic Orchestra to showcase 20th century music

Conductor Chin Sol hopes to become 'a figure this world has never seen'

Violinist Kim Bomsori to perform in Seoul under baton of Lahav Shani
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)