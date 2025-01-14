National Orchestra of France to perform in Korea for first time in 29 years
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 16:59
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
The National Orchestra of France, or the Orchestre National de France, is set to perform in Korea this year for the first time in 29 years, according to local reports Tuesday.
The concerts will be held on April 29 at the Lotte Concert Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, April 30 at the Seoul Arts Center in Seocho District, southern Seoul, May 1 at the Daegu Concert House and May 2 at the Bucheon Arts Center in Gyeonggi.
The programs are mainly comprised of pieces by French composers including Saint-Saëns’ “Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78,” popularly known as the “Organ Symphony.”
It’s the first time the orchestra’s principal conductor Cristian Macelaru will visit the country since taking the position in 2020. French pianist Alexandre Kantorow will also join the stage.
The orchestra was founded in 1934 and is known for performing live on national radio due to its affiliation with Radio France. It performed at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has recorded pieces by famed composers such as Olivier Messiaen, Pierre Boulez and Dmitri Shostakovich.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)