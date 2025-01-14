Acting president and Japan's foreign minister reaffirm countries' bilateral ties

Acting President Choi Sang-mok and visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya reaffirmed their countries' bilateral cooperation, as well as their three-way cooperation involving the United States, during their meeting Tuesday, Choi's office said.Their meeting in Seoul was held during Iwaya's trip that marked the first visit by a Japanese minister to Korea since the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, also occurring less than a week before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for his second term.Both sides agreed that, given the current complex international situation, bilateral cooperation, as well as trilateral cooperation with Washington, is more critical than ever, the Finance Ministry said in a release.The meeting also took place amid prolonged political uncertainties in Seoul following Yoon's imposition of short-lived martial law last month and political disputes over his possible arrest on insurrection charges.The ministry said both sides agreed on the need to continue working together steadfastly to develop the countries' bilateral relations as the two countries prepare for the 60th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic relations.In addition, they agreed on maintaining close economic cooperation, especially given the growing uncertainties in the global trade environment, highly anticipated to be exacerbated by Trump's protectionism.Yonhap