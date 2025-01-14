Bipartisan resolution seeks to designate Jan. 13 as Korean American Day

A bipartisan resolution has been introduced to Congress to designate Jan. 13 as Korean American Day, a congresswoman's office said Monday, as the day marks the arrival of the first Korean immigrants to the United States in 1903.In the Senate, Korean American Sen. Andy Kim and fellow Sen. Dan Sullivan introduced the resolution, while Korean American Rep. Young Kim and fellow Rep. Jimmy Gomez led the bipartisan resolution in the House, according to a press release from Young Kim's office."For 122 years, Korean Americans have found success in the classroom, the workplace, and even right here in the halls of Congress, working to make our nation a better place," Rep. Kim said."I'm proud to help lead a bipartisan resolution honoring Korean American Day as one of the first Korean American women in Congress and the representative of a vibrant Korean American community in Southern California. I'll keep fighting in Congress to ensure the American dream I have lived remains alive for future generations."A total of 54 representatives joined Kim and Gomez as original cosponsors of the House resolution, including fellow Korean American Reps. Dave Min and Marilyn Strickland.Rep. Kim led a similar resolution in the 118th and 117th Congress.Yonhap