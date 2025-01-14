Interim acting U.S. ambassador meets foreign minister, first vice minister
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 15:41
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Joseph Yun, the newly appointed interim acting U.S. ambassador to Korea, met with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and First Vice Minister Kim Hong-kyun in Seoul on Tuesday and discussed key bilateral issues.
Yun, who arrived in Korea on Saturday, began his engagements with a courtesy visit to Cho at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in central Seoul.
During the meeting, Cho urged Yun to actively contribute to further strengthening the Korea-U.S. alliance, the ministry said.
Following his meeting with Cho, Yun held talks with Kim, who underscored the need to ensure continuity in the progress made in Korea-U.S. relations under previous administrations continues under the new U.S. leadership. He also stressed the significance of close coordination on pressing issues such as North Korea and its nuclear program and called on Yun to play an active role in facilitating seamless communication between the two nations.
Yun reaffirmed the U.S. embassy’s utmost efforts to maintain and enhance the "ironclad" Korea-U.S. alliance.
Yun, a former U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, was appointed to the interim role following the departure of Ambassador Philip Goldberg as part of a deviation from the usual practice of having the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in Seoul fill in the role of acting ambassador until a new appointment is made. The appointment comes amid political turmoil in Korea following President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 and coincides with the upcoming Donald Trump administration's inauguration.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)