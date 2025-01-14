North Korea remains 'same menace,' U.S. ready to meet challenge, national security adviser says

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday North Korea remains the "same menace" it has been across many previous administrations, while stressing America has the capacity and the wherewithal and allies to meet the challenge.Sullivan made the remarks, pointing to a litany of "serious and ongoing" challenges around the world, including those from North Korea and China, which the administration of incoming President Donald Trump will face upon assuming office on Jan. 20."North Korea remains the same menace it has been for many years across many administrations. China's cyberattacks are a continuing threat and more," Sullivan told a press briefing. "But we have the capacity, the wherewithal and the friends and allies to meet these challenges."Over the past four years, the Biden administration repeatedly offered to meet with the North without preconditions. But Pyongyang did not respond to the offers, only doubling down on its drive to advance its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.A deepening military alignment between Moscow and Pyongyang has further darkened the prospects of reengagement between the North and the United States as the impoverished state has relied on Russia for food, fuel, security assurances and other needs.Meaningful nuclear talks between the United States and the North have been stalled since the no-deal summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February 2019.During a press availability on Friday, Sullivan admitted to the absence of "substantial progress" in efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while underscoring that the United States and its allies are in a "materially better position" to deter North Korean threats.Responding to a question about the "greatest geopolitical threat" facing the U.S., Sullivan touched on the issue concerning AI."I genuinely believe the most consequential thing happening in the world right now is the scale, pace and breathtaking speed with which AI is going to transform the global landscape, and it's either going to work for us or it's going to work against us," he said."In order for it to work for us, we have to stay ahead and we have to shape the rules of the road."Yonhap