 Pentagon warns of increased difficulty for Ukraine as North Korean troops deploy to Russia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 11:01
Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on Jan. 13 in Washington. [AP]

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on Jan. 13 in Washington. [AP]

 
A Pentagon spokesperson said Monday the deployment of North Korean troops to a Russian front-line region makes the fighting "much harder" for Ukrainian forces, while noting the United States continues to closely monitor the possibility of Pyongyang sending additional troops to Russia.
 
Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the spokesperson, made the remarks as Russia is known to be making incremental gains on the battlefield with the introduction of some 12,000 troops, which he described as "relatively well-disciplined and competent" forces.
 

"As evidenced by the fact that Russia was able to introduce 12,000 DPRK forces onto the battlefield ... I mean that's certainly a significant number. It makes it much harder fighting for the Ukrainians," Ryder told a press briefing. DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
 
"But again, as I highlighted, the Ukrainians are continuing to fight, and they are continuing to do everything they can to hold that line," he added, stressing the United States' focus on working with the international community to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself.
 
Asked to comment on North Korean casualties, the spokesperson mentioned more than 1,000 casualties while South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers on Monday that at least 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed, with some 2,700 others injured.
 
Ryder portrayed North Korean troops as capable forces that pose a threat on the battlefield.
 
"All indications are that these are relatively well-disciplined, competent forces," he said. "DPRK forces (are) primarily infantry focused. Again by all accounts, they are capable and what we are seeing on the battlefield is that they obviously do present a threat."
 
Asked if there is an indication of Pyongyang trying to send more troops to Russia, Ryder said he is not aware.
 
"I don't have anything ... Obviously, [it is] something that we continue to monitor closely," he said.

Yonhap
