 Environment Ministry finds asbestos in car, motorcycle brake pads sold on AliExpress
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 18:16 Updated: 14 Jan. 2025, 18:48
Brake pads containing chrysotile are seen in a photo provided by the Environment Ministry on Jan. 14. [ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY]

The Environment Ministry on Tuesday said it detected asbestos, a highly hazardous carcinogen, in brake pads for automobiles and motorcycles purchased from AliExpress.
 
Of the 590 products inspected by the ministry between September and December last year, all sold on overseas e-commerce platforms, eight were found to contain the toxic substance. These included brake pads for automobiles from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as well as for motorcycles from Honda and Suzuki.
 

Although asbestos was once commonly used in the production of brake pads, its use was banned in Korea following the enactment of the Asbestos Safety Management Act in 2009. 
 
The ministry also found that 86 other products contained toxic substances exceeding Korea’s safety standards. In response, the Environment Ministry has asked the customs service to block the delivery of these products to Korea.
 
The asbestos-containing products violated domestic safety regulations by containing up to five percent chrysotile, a type of asbestos. While five percent is China’s legal limit cap, one product exceeded the standard, containing 10 percent chrysotile.
 
According to a ministry official, asbestos had previously been found in products sold on domestic e-commerce platforms such as Coupang and Gmarket. However, during last year’s inspection, it was only detected in brake pads sold on AliExpress.
 
The ministry plans to expand its inspections this year, citing the frequent discovery of toxic substances in everyday products.
 
During the recent inspection, rings and necklaces were also found to contain cadmium and lead, while ten types of air fresheners sold on Temu tested positive for toxic substances.

BY JEONG EUN-HYE, CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
Environment Ministry finds asbestos in car, motorcycle brake pads sold on AliExpress

