Authorities meet to discuss warrant for President Yoon’s detention over martial law imposition
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 10:24
The police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the Presidential Security Service met Tuesday to discuss the execution of a warrant to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law.
The meeting came amid speculation investigators will make a second attempt to detain Yoon this week following a failed bid early this month.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
