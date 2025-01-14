 Authorities meet to discuss warrant for President Yoon’s detention over martial law imposition
Authorities meet to discuss warrant for President Yoon’s detention over martial law imposition

Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 10:24
A person believed to be a security guard patrols at impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's official residence in Seoul on Jan. 13, one week after a court issued a second warrant to detain Yoon in connection to his short-lived imposition of martial law. [YONHAP]

The police, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the Presidential Security Service met Tuesday to discuss the execution of a warrant to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law.
 
The meeting came amid speculation investigators will make a second attempt to detain Yoon this week following a failed bid early this month.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea CIO Presidential Security Service

