Busan Mayor Park mulls attending Trump inauguration after receiving invitation
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 15:43
- CHO JUNG-WOO
Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon has received an official invitation to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration and is carefully considering attending the event.
The mayor is reportedly reviewing the possibility of another visit to the United States, having just returned from a trip last week to attend CES 2025 Las Vegas and meet with two IT companies. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for next Monday.
Park is the first mayor of Busan to receive an official invitation to a U.S. presidential inauguration, a city official told Yonhap News Agency.
According to city officials, Park recently received the invitation. Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, also asked him to attend the ceremony in Washington just before making a private visit to Korea last week.
However, a meeting between Park and Manafort did not occur due to Park’s attendance at CES.
The mayor is reportedly considering his attendance at the ceremony positively, especially if it offers an opportunity to meet with Trump administration officials to discuss industrial matters relevant to the southern port city, such as shipbuilding.
Meanwhile, Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, who was also officially invited to the event, is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony during his visit to the United States from Saturday to Jan. 25.
Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo said on Tuesday that he is adjusting his schedule to attend the inauguration following an official invitation from the inaugural committee.
In a Facebook post, Hong noted that this would be his first visit to Washington in eight years, having last traveled there in 2017 as the leader of the opposition party to discuss the potential redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons to Korea.
He added that he is carefully coordinating his plans, given the current circumstances, and aims to examine the Trump administration’s stance on Korea’s policies to see what he could do on behalf of the “government in a vacuum.”
Hong reportedly met with Manafort during his private visit to Korea on Jan. 7, where they discussed Korea-U.S. relations under the incoming Trump administration and key security issues.
