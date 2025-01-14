Funerals grow longer as surge in flu deaths overwhelms facilities
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 16:04 Updated: 14 Jan. 2025, 16:08
In Korea, funerals typically last three days, but the recent surge in deaths has overwhelmed local funeral facilities, causing difficulties in reservations.
Mokryeon Park in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, houses funeral homes, cremation facilities, a cemetery park and a repository to store cremated remains. Reservations for the eight general cremation chambers, which operate four sessions daily, were fully booked through Jan. 15.
“After holding a wake for three days at Hyosung Hospital Funeral Hall, we couldn’t secure a cremation facility and had to keep the deceased in the funeral home’s storage for an extra day,” said a 72-year-old surnamed Kim. “Ultimately, we had to hold a four-day funeral.”
Another bereaved individual, a 65-year-old surnamed Seong, held his younger sister’s funeral on Jan. 13 after she passed away on Jan. 10.
“Since no wake space was available, the deceased was kept in a mortuary for a day before the funeral began on Jan. 11,” said Seong.
Mokryeon Park operates 11 cremation chambers in total. Eight are available for reservations, while one is designated for exhumed remains, another is a backup in case of malfunctions, and the last is reserved exclusively for Cheongju residents.
“Since Jan. 4, even the backup chamber has been in use due to high demand,” said an official from the Cheongju City Facilities Service Corporation. “Approximately 30 to 40 percent of families now hold four-day funerals.”
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), from Dec. 29 to Jan. 4, suspected influenza cases increased to 99.8 per 1,000 individuals, the highest since the monitoring system was established in 2016.
Experts warn that the rising number of influenza cases could lead to an increase in fatalities.
“Influenza can lead to secondary infections like pneumonia or bacterial infections, potentially causing death,” said Choi Won-seok, a professor of infectious diseases at Korea University Ansan Hospital.
According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s cremation reservation service, cremation facilities in Suwon and Yongin in Gyeonggi, Daejeon, Cheongju in North Chungcheong, and Pohang in North Gyeongsang are fully booked through Jan. 15, following the conclusion of traditional three-day funerals.
“Since the end of last year, pneumonia and flu cases have risen sharply, and the recent cold snap seems to have increased related fatalities," said a staff member at a Daejeon funeral home. "Compared to previous years, funeral demand has grown by about 20 percent early this year.”
Daejeon Jeongsuwon, a cremation facility in the city, has been operating all eight cremation chambers at full capacity, conducting four sessions daily since Jan. 8. According to a Jeongsuwon official, reservations are fully booked through Jan. 15.
Both municipal crematoriums in Pohang and Guryongpo-eup have been operating at full capacity since last month.
“While usage numbers usually fluctuate, the crematoriums have been fully booked daily since last month," said a Pohang city government official.
Delays in cremation are disrupting funeral schedules. At Cheng Ju Medical Center’s funeral home, all nine wake rooms were occupied on Jan. 13, and four hosted four-day funerals. Additionally, three families were waiting for an available room.
"With cremation schedules delayed, wakes are being set up late, resulting in many four-day funerals," said Kim Hak-gyeong, a manager at the Cheng Ju Medical Center funeral hall.
A spokesperson from Kangwon National University Hospital’s funeral home said, “Cremation reservations for late afternoons are often unavailable, forcing bookings to be made for the next day. This is why some families are holding four-day funerals.”
BY CHOI JONG-KWON, PARK JIN-HO, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
