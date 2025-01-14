Jan. 27 public holiday approved in Cabinet meeting to stimulate local economy
The Korean government decided to designate Jan. 27, the day before the Lunar New Year break, as a temporary public holiday in a Cabinet meeting at the Seoul Government Complex, central Seoul, on Tuesday.
Following the weekend of Jan. 25 and 26, the temporary public holiday of Jan. 27 and the Lunar New Year holidays from Jan. 28 to 30 will comprise a total of six consecutive days off. If workers use one day of annual leave during this period, they will have a nine-day “golden vacation” from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2.
This is the first time in three months since the Armed Forces Day on Oct. 1 last year that the government has designated a temporary public holiday.
The main reason for the designation is to stimulate domestic demand after the nation took economic hits from the Dec. 3 martial law declaration and the Jeju Air crash on Dec. 29.
“We must use the upcoming Seollal holiday as a sure opportunity to recover the people’s economy,” said Acting President Choi Sang-mok at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. “Please take the time to recharge during this long holiday and actively participate in revitalizing domestic demand and creating a mutually beneficial atmosphere through domestic travel and ethical consumption activities.
“The government announced the largest-ever Seollal holiday measures,” continued Choi. “No matter how good the measures are, they are useless if the people do not know about them and do not use them.
“I call on government ministries to join us all in achieving the intended goal and inform the people as much as possible,” said Choi. “In particular, to promote the consumption of domestic agricultural and marine products, please actively participate in purchasing the People’s Livelihood Gift Set, which consists of rice, Korean beef and other Seollal seasonal products at a significant discount.”
The Ministry of Personnel Management announced that it has immediately begun follow-up measures, such as publishing a notice in the official gazette, for final confirmation of the temporary public holiday designation.
The Ministry of Personnel Management has also decided to request relevant ministries to prepare advance measures for the operation of public office civil affairs offices and day care centers to minimize inconvenience to the public due to the temporary public holiday.
