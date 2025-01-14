Korean lawmakers decry insufficient bird strike prevention measures at airports after Jeju Air crash
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 18:14 Updated: 14 Jan. 2025, 19:17
Lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday criticized the insufficient personnel and equipment for bird strike prevention at domestic airports, which are believed to have contributed to the Jeju Air flight 7C2216 crash at Muan International Airport on Dec. 29, which claimed 179 lives out of 181 passengers and crew.
“We believe advanced and modernized bird detection and deterrence facilities are necessary, and we need to strengthen personnel,” said Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Park Sang-woo, pledging to allocate more resources for state-of-the-art equipment and additional manpower. Tuesday's parliamentary hearing was the first inquiry session into the disaster, with Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae and a representative of the bereaved family members also present.
Lawmakers revealed that Muan Airport had just four bird control staff, with two working on weekdays and one on night and weekend shifts. On the day of the crash, the pilot reported a bird strike during the landing approach, and bird feathers were later found in the engine.
Democratic Party Rep. Park Yong-kab emphasized the effectiveness of advanced bird strike prevention technologies in countries like the United States and Japan such as bird detection radar and thermal cameras.
“These measures have significantly reduced bird strikes and prevented fatalities,” Rep. Park said.
"Korea deploys conventional methods such as gas cannons and firearms," he said, adding, "Only three Korean airports — Gimpo, Gimhae, and Jeju — are equipped with thermal cameras, and just two — Incheon and Jeju — have bird deterrence devices. No airport in South Korea is equipped with bird detection radar," calling for mandatory installation of radar systems at all 15 domestic airports.
People Power Party Rep. Kim Jung-jae criticized the lack of proactive measures at Muan Airport despite repeated warnings about bird strike risks. Kim also pointed out structural flaws in resource allocation, which prioritizes airports with higher flight volumes rather than those with higher bird activity.
"All eight upcoming airports, such as Saemangeum, Gadeokdo, Baengnyeongdo and the second Jeju airport, are located near major migratory bird habitats," Kim said, stressing the need for comprehensive prevention plans.
In response, Park promised to establish investment priorities based on the frequency of bird activity at each airport and improve oversight mechanisms.
Park Han-shin, representing the bereaved family members of the Jeju Air disaster, attended the hearing and called for their involvement in the investigation process.
He requested that new findings from the ongoing joint investigation by the Aviation and Railroad Accident Investigation Committee and Korean and U.S. experts be promptly shared with the families. He also asked for opportunities for their input.
While Minister Park noted that direct family involvement in the investigation would be challenging due to international regulations, he committed to exploring ways to include family input "without going against international guidelines and procedures" through special legislation.
Invoking the Korean proverb, "repair the cowshed after the cow is stolen," Park expressed the government's resolve to address systemic flaws.
"The ministry is committed to the mindset that 'we must repair the barn, even if we have lost the cow,'" Park said. "The first step is ensuring a transparent, objective and universally agreed-upon investigation into the accident."
