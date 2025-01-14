Spate of accidents involving 44 vehicles causes chaos on icy highway to Paju
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 09:58
A series of collisions involving 44 vehicles caused severe traffic congestion on a highway connecting Seoul and Gyeonggi to Paju during Tuesday morning's commute.
The accidents occurred around 5:15 a.m. near the Gusan IC on the Jayu Highway in Goyang, Gyeonggi, heading toward Paju, according to police and fire authorities.
The Northern Gyeonggi Fire and Disaster Headquarters reported that the collisions included four six-vehicle accidents, one three-vehicle pileup, six two-vehicle crashes and five single-vehicle incidents, affecting a total of 44 vehicles.
Police attributed the accidents to icy road conditions, and investigations into the incidents are ongoing.
Most drivers suffered minor injuries, while the driver of a 16-ton truck was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities closed the road between Gusan IC and Isanpo IC to clear the accident site and treat the icy sections with calcium chloride.
The collisions resulted in a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) traffic jam, with police redirecting vehicles from Isanpo IC to alternate routes.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
