Is this a world of common sense?

By observing the recent behavior of investigative agencies, one cannot help but feel like the world has turned upside down. Before any clear shifts in political winds, these agencies appear to be engaged in a fierce competition to “take down President Yoon Suk Yeol.” While the prosecution, known for its adaptability, quickly aligned itself but ultimately fell out of favor, the spotlight is now on the rivalry between the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the police. For the CIO, the goal is to justify its existence and shed its reputation for ineffectiveness. For the police, the aim is to secure more investigative authority previously held by the prosecution.The police, whose top two leaders — Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik — are already facing indictment on sedition charges, find themselves in a precarious position. Even Woo Jong-soo, head of the National Investigation Bureau and leader of the special probe into the martial law case, has become a subject of investigation. Observers speculate that the police’s zealous approach to executing Yoon’s arrest warrant is not unrelated to its precarious internal circumstances.The attitudes of agency heads when responding to lawmakers offer a clear indication of where the political power lies. When questioned by ruling party members, they respond with defiance, but when Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers demand they execute the arrest warrant “even if it means taking bullets,” as stated by Rep. Lee Seong-yoon, their tone shifts to meek compliance. “We will keep that in mind,” responded CIO Chief Oh Dong-woon. Such dynamics have led to widespread speculation that the CIO and police are essentially under the DP’s control.Adding fuel to the fire was a recent Facebook post by DP lawmaker Lee Sang-sik. On Jan. 7, he boasted, “I was very busy yesterday, acting as a messenger between my party and the National Investigation Bureau as the arrest warrant deadline approached.” A graduate of the Korean National Police University, Lee claimed to have actively facilitated communications, even predicting that “the arrest warrant will likely be reissued by tonight.” Remarkably, his prediction proved accurate. Lee further stated that he was providing advice to his “junior officers” to ensure Yoon’s arrest. Such claims have prompted the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to accuse him of collusion and file a formal complaint.The most alarming aspect of Lee’s involvement lies in his legal status. He is currently on trial for election law violations, accused of underreporting his and his wife’s assets by approximately 1.7 billion won ($1.15 million) during the April 2020 general election. The investigation leading to his indictment was conducted by the police. Despite this, Lee has publicly stated that he engaged in direct communications with the very institution responsible for his case.Adding to the controversy, Lee serves on the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee, which oversees the police. During a parliamentary audit last October, he used the opportunity to question top police officials about his personal legal matters, including the treatment of his staff members under investigation. This blatant conflict of interest raises serious ethical concerns.Born in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, Lee Sang-sik followed an elite career path, graduating from the Korean National Police University and passing the civil service exam. Under the Park Geun-hye administration, he rose to head the Daegu and Busan Police Agencies. However, his transition into politics under the DP, after serving as civil affairs secretary in Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon’s office, surprised many.Lee reportedly uses the phrase “For a world where common sense prevails!” as his signature toast. Given the current situation, one must ask: Is this really the world of common sense he envisions?