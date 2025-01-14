Yoon's obstinacy could result in physical clashes

The police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) have reaffirmed plans to execute the arrest warrant again for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who stands accused of masterminding an insurrection. At a briefing Monday, the National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency stated its commitment to prioritizing safety in executing the warrant. A primary concern is the potential for physical clashes between the police and the Presidential Security Service (PSS). The police plan to arrest any PSS personnel who obstruct the warrant’s execution on charges of obstructing official duties.



They are also preparing for the possibility that the operation might not conclude in a single day but could extend over two to three days. Having already failed in a previous attempt to execute the warrant, the police and CIO must ensure meticulous planning this time. Above all, any scenario involving bloodshed must be avoided. The PSS must cooperate with the legitimate execution of the warrant.



The actions of the PSS leadership, considered “hard-liners,” are cause for concern. PSS personnel are civil servants tasked with serving the entire nation, not functioning as a “private army” for any one individual. However, troubling measures such as fortifying the presidential residence in Hannam-dong with buses and barbed wire have already been reported. On Tuesday, PSS personnel were photographed wearing tactical uniforms, helmets and carrying long backpacks, raising concerns from opposition parties about the potential presence of firearms. The PSS has yet to address these allegations. Should any casualties occur during the warrant’s execution, those responsible will face severe accountability.



There are signs of dissent within the PSS ranks. According to Rep. Yoon Kun Young of the Democratic Party, a post advocating compliance with the “lawful execution of the arrest warrant” was uploaded to the internal PSS bulletin board. The three-page document, initially removed by Kim Sung Hoon, acting chief of the PSS, was later restored following public outcry. The CIO has also issued notices to PSS department heads emphasizing that “refusing illegal orders does not constitute dereliction of duty” and warning of potential legal and financial repercussions, including restrictions on civil service pensions, for those who obstruct the warrant’s execution. It is crucial that PSS personnel avoid jeopardizing their careers by following improper orders.



The only viable way to resolve this crisis without unnecessary conflict is for President Yoon to voluntarily leave his residence and submit himself for questioning. As a former prosecutor general, President Yoon is well aware of the implications of a court-issued arrest warrant. By repeatedly refusing summonses, he has only strengthened the case for the warrant’s legitimacy. It is imperative that he ceases to fuel national division and cooperates with lawful judicial processes. This is the only path left for him.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.



