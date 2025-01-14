The 'Squid Game' song heard 'Round and Round' the world

Since the release of the second season of Netflix’s “Squid Game” (2021-), social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have been flooded with content related to the show. While much attention has been directed toward the lead actors, such as Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, the games and music featured in the series have also captivated audiences.In particular, the Korean children’s song “Round and Round” has gained explosive popularity overseas. The tune serves as the backdrop for the pairing game featured in Episodes 5 and 6. After hearing the song, foreign viewers posted comments online, declaring, “This song is so addictive I can’t stop humming it,” and “It’s been stuck in my head all day, keeping me awake.” On Instagram, videos of people dancing in circles to the melody are going viral, while renowned DJs have created remixes in EDM and hip-hop styles. Clubs in cities like Bangkok, New York and London have been sharing clips of revelers dancing to the song. A one-hour version performed by the KBS Choir has garnered nearly 900,000 views, while a rendition played on the Indian traditional instrument veena has surfaced online. This viral phenomenon, where internet trends mimic and spread cultural artifacts, has turned "Round and Round" into a global meme — all thanks to its fusion with a K-drama.In the pairing game, participants must group themselves according to a dictated number and enter a small room with their team before time runs out. Those left out are eliminated, or in other words, killed. The juxtaposition of the children’s song with the chilling stakes of the game creates a peculiar tension, oscillating between purity and terror.The song capturing global attention was composed by Lee Soo-in (1939–2021), a prominent Korean composer. Born in Uiryeong County, South Gyeongsang, Lee demonstrated an early passion for music, composing pieces with a makeshift violin and whistling during his teens. Influenced by renowned poets who taught at Masan High School, such as Yu Chi-hwan and Kim Chun-su, Lee nurtured a profound love for literature. Later, he honed his musical talents under esteemed mentors like Kim Dong-jin and Lee Heung-ryeol at the Music Department of Seorabeol Arts College, while literary figures like Kim Dong-ni and Park Mok-wol shaped the emotional depth of his music.Lee left behind a legacy of over 500 children’s songs and 150 art songs, earning him the nickname “Korea’s Schubert.” One of his most dynamic works, “Forward” (1970), reflects the pronunciation for the Korean word of the same meaning,, inspired by the Apollo space missions. In 1969, children of Korean embassy staff in the United States performed the song for President Nixon during President Park Chung Hee’s state visit. Songs like “Father’s Face,” with its poignant imagery of childhood memories, and “Cotton Candy,” familiar to today’s children, remain classics. His art songs, including “The River in My Heart,” “A Song of Hometown” and “Star,” continue to be beloved by vocalists.This September, Jeong Jae-il, the music director of “Squid Game,” will premiere a new composition performed by the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Jaap van Zweden. Ahead of that event, the cultural resurgence of Lee Soo-in’s children’s songs serves as a powerful reminder of music’s enduring influence. Inspired by the lyrics of “Round and Round,” one hopes for a peaceful world where everyone can clap, sing and dance together in harmony.