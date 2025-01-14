Today's fortune: Jan. 14, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: GoodHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: North1936: Streams join to form rivers.1948: Tiny drops gather to form mountains.1960: Opportunities may arise in the right places.1972: Unity and collaboration are keys to success.1984: Aim for growth through integration.1996: People are the most valuable assets.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: PassionateLucky direction: North1937: People live by human connection.1949: Family is the most important, no matter what.1961: Treat your partner well.1973: Something you enjoy may come your way.1985: Married couples should ignite their passion.1997: Balance love and work for happiness.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1938: Forget age and time; live in the present.1950: Beneficial opportunities may arise.1962: Expect more gains than losses.1974: Understanding with others may deepen.1986: Progress beats stagnation today.1998: Recognition and hope will boost morale.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictingLucky direction: East1939: Prioritize your health.1951: Show generosity to those you dislike.1963: Avoid making commitments or new meetings.1975: Stay calm and avoid overextending yourself.1987: Be cautious of misplaced trust.1999: Avoid being a slave to your emotions.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: West1940: Today is your best day.1952: Your life will feel infused with joy.1964: Inner and outer harmony prevail.1976: Fortune favors you today.1988: Anticipated news or results may arrive.2000: Dreams come true with effort.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautiousLove: UncertainLucky direction: North1941: Aging with dignity is an art.1953: True potential shows early.1965: Eat properly, even without an appetite.1977: Avoid rushing decisions or actions.1989: Keep conflicts at bay.2001: Find peace in solitude today.Wealth: SpendingHealth: ModerateLove: ConnectingLucky direction: North1942: Unexpected plans might occur.1954: Guard against loss or damage to belongings.1966: Don’t dwell on the past.1978: Be realistic and let go of impossible plans.1990: Avoid injuries by staying cautious.2002: You may encounter someone you dislike.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1943: Handle your responsibilities personally.1955: Don’t procrastinate; act today.1967: Approach tasks with confidence.1979: Seize opportunities and aim high.1991: Showcase your abilities for success.2003: Prepare for compliments coming your way.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1944: Avoid dwelling in the past; embrace new ideas.1956: Opportunities for meetings or new information may arise.1968: Step outside your comfort zone.1980: Embrace new methods for new goals.1992: You might gain valuable leads or tasks.2004: Wear bright and warm clothes.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1945: Take care of your health.1957: Prioritize yourself and your family.1969: Seek collaborative relationships for growth.1981: Simple solutions may be near you.1993: Focus on nearby opportunities.2005: Wear jewelry or a metallic watch.Wealth: ModerateHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1946: A small, pleasing expense may occur.1958: Balanced spending and profits may align.1970: Taking action is better than doing nothing.1982: Your financial intuition is sharp today.1994: Efforts will lead to fruitful results.2006: Pocket money may come your way.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: East1935: Avoid biases or favoritism.1947: A busy day is ahead; remain patient.1959: Stay neutral in conflicting situations.1971: Create balanced competition for success.1983: Life is a series of competitive moments.1995: Secure what’s rightfully yours.2007: Resentment is self-defeating.