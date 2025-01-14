 Today's fortune: Jan. 14, 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Today's fortune: Jan. 14, 2025

Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 07:00
 
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.  
 
 
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 (Dec. 15 on the lunar calendar)
 
 
Rat


 
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: United
Lucky direction: North
 
1936: Streams join to form rivers.
1948: Tiny drops gather to form mountains.
1960: Opportunities may arise in the right places.
1972: Unity and collaboration are keys to success.
1984: Aim for growth through integration.
1996: People are the most valuable assets.
 
 
Ox


 
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: North
 
1937: People live by human connection.
1949: Family is the most important, no matter what.
1961: Treat your partner well.
1973: Something you enjoy may come your way.
1985: Married couples should ignite their passion.
1997: Balance love and work for happiness.
 
 
Tiger


 
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
 
1938: Forget age and time; live in the present.
1950: Beneficial opportunities may arise.
1962: Expect more gains than losses.
1974: Understanding with others may deepen.
1986: Progress beats stagnation today.
1998: Recognition and hope will boost morale.
 
 
Rabbit


 
Wealth: Spending
Health: Cautious
Love: Conflicting
Lucky direction: East 
 
1939: Prioritize your health.
1951: Show generosity to those you dislike.
1963: Avoid making commitments or new meetings.
1975: Stay calm and avoid overextending yourself.
1987: Be cautious of misplaced trust.
1999: Avoid being a slave to your emotions.
 
 
Dragon


 
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: West
 
1940: Today is your best day.
1952: Your life will feel infused with joy.
1964: Inner and outer harmony prevail.
1976: Fortune favors you today.
1988: Anticipated news or results may arrive.
2000: Dreams come true with effort.
 
 
Snake


 
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Cautious
Love: Uncertain
Lucky direction: North
 
1941: Aging with dignity is an art.
1953: True potential shows early.
1965: Eat properly, even without an appetite.
1977: Avoid rushing decisions or actions.
1989: Keep conflicts at bay.
2001: Find peace in solitude today.
 
 
Horse


 
Wealth: Spending
Health: Moderate
Love: Connecting
Lucky direction: North
 
1942: Unexpected plans might occur.
1954: Guard against loss or damage to belongings.
1966: Don’t dwell on the past.
1978: Be realistic and let go of impossible plans.
1990: Avoid injuries by staying cautious.
2002: You may encounter someone you dislike.
 
 
Sheep


 
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
 
1943: Handle your responsibilities personally.
1955: Don’t procrastinate; act today.
1967: Approach tasks with confidence.
1979: Seize opportunities and aim high.
1991: Showcase your abilities for success.
2003: Prepare for compliments coming your way.
 
 
Monkey


 
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South 
 
1944: Avoid dwelling in the past; embrace new ideas.
1956: Opportunities for meetings or new information may arise.
1968: Step outside your comfort zone.
1980: Embrace new methods for new goals.
1992: You might gain valuable leads or tasks.
2004: Wear bright and warm clothes.
 
 
Rooster


 
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: West
 
1945: Take care of your health.
1957: Prioritize yourself and your family.
1969: Seek collaborative relationships for growth.
1981: Simple solutions may be near you.
1993: Focus on nearby opportunities.
2005: Wear jewelry or a metallic watch.
 
 
Dog


 
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: North
 
1946: A small, pleasing expense may occur.
1958: Balanced spending and profits may align.
1970: Taking action is better than doing nothing.
1982: Your financial intuition is sharp today.
1994: Efforts will lead to fruitful results.
2006: Pocket money may come your way.
 
 
Pig


 
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: East
 
1935: Avoid biases or favoritism.
1947: A busy day is ahead; remain patient.
1959: Stay neutral in conflicting situations.
1971: Create balanced competition for success.
1983: Life is a series of competitive moments.
1995: Secure what’s rightfully yours.
2007: Resentment is self-defeating.
 
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Today's fortune: Jan. 14, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 13, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 12, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 11, 2025

Today's fortune: Jan. 10, 2025

Related Stories

Today's fortune: Dec. 4, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 9, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 13, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 20, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 15, 2024
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)