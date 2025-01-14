Today's fortune: Jan. 14, 2025
Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 (Dec. 15 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Good
Health: Strong
Love: United
Lucky direction: North
1936: Streams join to form rivers.
1948: Tiny drops gather to form mountains.
1960: Opportunities may arise in the right places.
1972: Unity and collaboration are keys to success.
1984: Aim for growth through integration.
1996: People are the most valuable assets.
Ox
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: North
1937: People live by human connection.
1949: Family is the most important, no matter what.
1961: Treat your partner well.
1973: Something you enjoy may come your way.
1985: Married couples should ignite their passion.
1997: Balance love and work for happiness.
Tiger
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1938: Forget age and time; live in the present.
1950: Beneficial opportunities may arise.
1962: Expect more gains than losses.
1974: Understanding with others may deepen.
1986: Progress beats stagnation today.
1998: Recognition and hope will boost morale.
Rabbit
Wealth: Spending
Health: Cautious
Love: Conflicting
Lucky direction: East
1939: Prioritize your health.
1951: Show generosity to those you dislike.
1963: Avoid making commitments or new meetings.
1975: Stay calm and avoid overextending yourself.
1987: Be cautious of misplaced trust.
1999: Avoid being a slave to your emotions.
Dragon
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: West
1940: Today is your best day.
1952: Your life will feel infused with joy.
1964: Inner and outer harmony prevail.
1976: Fortune favors you today.
1988: Anticipated news or results may arrive.
2000: Dreams come true with effort.
Snake
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Cautious
Love: Uncertain
Lucky direction: North
1941: Aging with dignity is an art.
1953: True potential shows early.
1965: Eat properly, even without an appetite.
1977: Avoid rushing decisions or actions.
1989: Keep conflicts at bay.
2001: Find peace in solitude today.
Horse
Wealth: Spending
Health: Moderate
Love: Connecting
Lucky direction: North
1942: Unexpected plans might occur.
1954: Guard against loss or damage to belongings.
1966: Don’t dwell on the past.
1978: Be realistic and let go of impossible plans.
1990: Avoid injuries by staying cautious.
2002: You may encounter someone you dislike.
Sheep
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1943: Handle your responsibilities personally.
1955: Don’t procrastinate; act today.
1967: Approach tasks with confidence.
1979: Seize opportunities and aim high.
1991: Showcase your abilities for success.
2003: Prepare for compliments coming your way.
Monkey
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1944: Avoid dwelling in the past; embrace new ideas.
1956: Opportunities for meetings or new information may arise.
1968: Step outside your comfort zone.
1980: Embrace new methods for new goals.
1992: You might gain valuable leads or tasks.
2004: Wear bright and warm clothes.
Rooster
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: West
1945: Take care of your health.
1957: Prioritize yourself and your family.
1969: Seek collaborative relationships for growth.
1981: Simple solutions may be near you.
1993: Focus on nearby opportunities.
2005: Wear jewelry or a metallic watch.
Dog
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: North
1946: A small, pleasing expense may occur.
1958: Balanced spending and profits may align.
1970: Taking action is better than doing nothing.
1982: Your financial intuition is sharp today.
1994: Efforts will lead to fruitful results.
2006: Pocket money may come your way.
Pig
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: East
1935: Avoid biases or favoritism.
1947: A busy day is ahead; remain patient.
1959: Stay neutral in conflicting situations.
1971: Create balanced competition for success.
1983: Life is a series of competitive moments.
1995: Secure what’s rightfully yours.
2007: Resentment is self-defeating.
