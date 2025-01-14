 Hwaseong FC goes pro and joins K League 2
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Hwaseong FC goes pro and joins K League 2

Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 09:47
Cha Du-ri poses after being appointed as Hwaseong FC manager on Dec. 24, 2024. [NEWS1]

Cha Du-ri poses after being appointed as Hwaseong FC manager on Dec. 24, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Former semi-pro football club Hwaseong FC will go pro this year and join the second-tier competition.
 
The K League approved Hwaseong FC's membership in the K League 2 in its general assembly on Monday. Hwaseong's entry into pro football had been recommended by the league's board of directors in November last year.
 

Related Article

 
Former Korea international Cha Duri will be the head coach in Hwaseong FC's inaugural pro season.
 
Founded in 2013 in the city of Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, Hwaseong FC had been playing in the semi-pro K3 League. They won the K3 title in 2023 and finished as the runners-up in 2024. They had been knocking on the K League doors since 2023.
 
With Monday's decision, the K League 2 will feature 14 clubs in 2025.
 
Each season, the K League 2 champions earn direct promotion to the K League 1. Teams finishing from second to fifth places will also have a chance to be promoted to the top league through playoffs.

Yonhap
tags K League Hwaseong

More in Football

Hwaseong FC goes pro and joins K League 2

[VIDEO] FC Barcelona hammer Real Madrid 5-2 to win the Supercup

Steelers' forward Kim Myung-jun lining up move to Belgium's KRC Genk

Lee Kang-in's assist helps PSG to 2-1 win over St-Étienne

Son Heung-min grabs assist as Spurs labor past minnows Tamworth in FA Cup

Related Stories

Hwaseong FC look to turn pro with Cha Du-ri at the helm

Only three of 23 victims of Hwaseong factory fire identified so far

Last missing worker found dead as Hwaseong battery plant fire claims 23 lives

[Living Tradition] Bright lights and blooms

Daly Santana scores 23 points to help Altos snap losing streak
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)