Hwaseong FC goes pro and joins K League 2

Former semi-pro football club Hwaseong FC will go pro this year and join the second-tier competition.The K League approved Hwaseong FC's membership in the K League 2 in its general assembly on Monday. Hwaseong's entry into pro football had been recommended by the league's board of directors in November last year.Former Korea international Cha Duri will be the head coach in Hwaseong FC's inaugural pro season.Founded in 2013 in the city of Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, Hwaseong FC had been playing in the semi-pro K3 League. They won the K3 title in 2023 and finished as the runners-up in 2024. They had been knocking on the K League doors since 2023.With Monday's decision, the K League 2 will feature 14 clubs in 2025.Each season, the K League 2 champions earn direct promotion to the K League 1. Teams finishing from second to fifth places will also have a chance to be promoted to the top league through playoffs.Yonhap