Koo Ja-cheol announces retirement, future at Jeju SK FC

Koo Ja-cheol, captain of Korea at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, with a second career with his former K League 1 club awaiting him.The center midfielder, who turns 36 next month, will work as a youth development adviser for Jeju SK FC, the only Korean side he played for during his 17-year career.Two separate stints with Jeju bookended Koo's time on the pitch. He was selected in the third round by the club in the 2006 K League draft, and he would go on to play four seasons there before taking his talent to Germany.Koo dressed for three clubs in the topflight Bundesliga — VfL Wolfsburg, FC Augsburg and Mainz 05 — between 2011 and 2019. He then played for Al-Gharafa and Al-Khor in Qatar for three seasons before rejoining Jeju ahead of the 2022 season.Koo only played in 28 matches combined from 2022 to 2024, including only three in his final season, due to injuries."My body wouldn't hold up any longer, be it my knees or my ankles," Koo said during his press conference at the KFA House in central Seoul. "In the past, whenever I was injured, I could at least get a sense of when I'd be able to recover and return. In the past couple of years, it was difficult to figure out that timeline. I knew then I could hang up the cleats and not have any regrets."It was always my dream to return to Jeju and retire here," he continued. "I am really grateful that I was able to realize that dream."Koo also made his mark internationally. He was the top scorer at the 2011 Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup with five goals, and helped Korea finish in third place.He captained the U-23 Korean squad to a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, the country's first and so far only Olympic medal in football.Asked how he'd like to be remembered as a player, Koo said, "If people remember me as someone who played on the first team to win an Olympic football medal for Korea, that would make me really happy."Two years later, he was named captain of the senior national team for the 2014 World Cup. Korea only managed a draw and two losses in the group stage, with Koo scoring in a 4-2 loss to Algeria in the second match.He retired from international play after the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates, following Korea's exit from the quarterfinals. He logged 76 caps and scored 19 goals for the Taeguk Warriors.In his post-playing career, Koo will help Jeju follow in the footsteps of top European clubs, setting up opportunities for the club's youth players to train overseas and work with Jeju's scouts to check on foreign players. He will also play an important role in the club's marketing activities.Koo said he's been preparing for this moment for years, after wanting to help develop and change Korean football."I don't want to rush into anything. I will take my time and make sure I finish what I start. I know I don't have all the answers. Out of respect to people who've been working with the club, I will stay out of their way for the first year but help them whenever they need me."Yonhap