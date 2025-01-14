 Ex-Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min elected as Korean Olympic chief
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Ex-Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min elected as Korean Olympic chief

Published: 14 Jan. 2025, 21:51
Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min celebrates his victory in the election for president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee at the Olympic Hall inside Olympic Park in southern Seoul on Jan. 14. [NEWS1]

Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min celebrates his victory in the election for president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee at the Olympic Hall inside Olympic Park in southern Seoul on Jan. 14. [NEWS1]

 
Former Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min was elected as head of the Korean Olympic committee Tuesday.
 

Related Article

  
In what's widely regarded as a monumental upset, Ryu earned 417 votes from 1,209 voters to become the new president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, denying incumbent Lee Kee-heung a third term. Lee finished in second place among six candidates with 379 votes.
 
Ryu won the men's singles gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. In his post-athletic career, Ryu served as a member of the International Olympic Committee from 2016 to 2024 and president of the Korea Table Tennis Association.
  
With Lee facing a series of misconduct allegations, Ryu, 42, built his campaign around restoring more transparency to Korean sports.
  
Acknowledging his victory, Ryu said he felt "a huge sense of responsibility."
  
"I know there are so many pressing issues to address in sports today, and I won't be able to do it alone," Ryu said. "I think people in sports all have to come together to make it possible. I will try my best to bring everyone together."
 
The election appeared in danger of being postponed when a group of 11 voters, led by Korea Ice Hockey Association President Lee Ho-jin, and an election candidate Kang Shin-wook each filed for an injunction to halt the proceedings last Wednesday.
  
They cited a number of procedural issues with the election, including the location of the vote and the composition of the electoral college.
 
However, the Seoul Eastern District Court dismissed them on the eve of the vote, allowing the election to take place as scheduled.

Yonhap
tags Ryu Seung-min Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President

More in Olympic Sports

Ex-Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min elected as Korean Olympic chief

World Sports Photography Awards 2025 — in pictures

Seoul court clears path for national Olympic committee election

Voters file for injunction to stop Korean Olympic chief election

Asian Winter Games returns after eight year hiatus in February

Related Stories

Table tennis legend Ryu Seung-min to run for Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president

KSOC incumbent Lee Kee-heung announces bid for 3rd term, despite allegations

Voters file for injunction to stop Korean Olympic chief election

Suspended nat'l Olympic chief Lee Kee-heung noncommittal on 3rd term despite clearance

Olympic training center raided over alleged misconduct by Korean Olympic chief
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)