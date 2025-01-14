World Sports Photography Awards 2025 — in pictures

Golden Moment - Overall winner. Gabriel Medina celebrates in round three of the men’s surfing competition at the Paris Olympics. [JEROME BROUILLET/WSPA]
The World Sports Photography Awards are the only global awards for sport photography, judged by leading figures from sport, media, photography, brand and creative.
Here's this year's gold medal winners.
Zebra Crossing - Gold Medal - Motorsports. A close call for a pair of zebras during the East African Safari Classic Rally. [ANTON ANESTIEV/WSPA]
Seeing Double - Gold Medal - Basketball. North Carolina State take on Duke University in the ACC Championships quarterfinals. [ANDREW HANCOCK/WSPA]
The Shadow - Gold Medal - Ice Hockey. Jonas Rondbjerg of the Vegas Golden Knights warms up prior to a game against the New York Islanders. [BRUCE BENNETT/WSPA]
Octagon Under Sphere - Gold Medal - Martial arts. A general view of the Sphere during a celebration of Mexican Independence Weekend between fights during UFC 306. [CHRISTIAN PETERSEN/WSPA]
Olympic Gold - Gold Medal - Athletics. Winfred Yavi celebrates winning Olympic gold in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. [DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN/WSPA]
Super Dre - Gold Medal - Cricket. Andre Russell of West Indies fields off his own bowling during the Men’s T20 World Cup. [DARRIAN TRAYNOR/WSPA]
Winning the US Open - Gold Medal - Golf. Bryson DeChambeau celebrates his winning putt on the 18th green to win at Pinehurst in North Carolina. [DAVID CANNON/WSPA]
Winter in Lambourn - Gold Medal - Equestrian. Nicky Henderson-trained horses canter at Seven Barrows in Lambourn. [EDWARD WHITAKER/WSPA]
The Butchers - Gold Medal - Cycling. Wout van Aert races through Kluisbergen during the E3 Saxo Classic in Belgium. [GAETAN FLAMME/WSPA]
To the Pylon - Gold Medal - American football. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love dives at the pylon during the second half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears. [KEVIN SABITUS/WSPA]
Olympic Moonlight - Gold Medal - Venues & views. The moon rises behind the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower in Paris. [LOIC VENANCE/WSPA]
Icarus - Gold Medal - Urban & extreme. A sport climber at night.
Dove of Peace - Gold Medal - Football. A dove flies in front of Hoffenheim's Jacob Brunn Larsen. [MAX KRAUSE/WSPA]
Victory and Defeat - Gold Medal - Baseball. The Wesley Chapel Wildcats celebrate defeating the Royal Ridge Knights in the regional Florida championships. [MIKE CARLSON/WSPA]
Eyeing a punch - Gold Medal - Boxing. Enmanuel Reyes Pla of Spain is punched by Belgium’s Victor Schelstraete in the men’s 92-kilogram Olympic boxing. [MOHD RASFAN/WSPA]
The Winning Point - Gold Medal - Other. Two athletes perform in the sabre during the Paris Olympics. [PETER SZALMAS/WSPA]
Heaven - Gold Medal - Winter sports. A skier appears to take flight. [PETR SLAVIK/WSPA]
Untitled - Gold Medal - Rugby. [ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/WSPA]
Diving at Aspire Dome - Gold Medal - Swimming & diving. A diver launches off the platform at the Aspire Dome in Doha. [SHINYA TANAKA/WSPA]
Colour of the Champion - Gold Medal - Motorsports. Lando Norris races to victory in the Singapore GP. [THOMAS LAM/WSPA]
Double Gymastics - Gold Medal - Gymnastics. Ahtziri Sandoval of Team Mexico trains on the uneven bars ahead of the Paris Olympics. [TOM WELLER/WSPA]
Forehand - Gold Medal - Racquet Sports. Timo Boll of Borussia Duseldorf competes during the Men's DTTB Pokal Semifinal. [TOM WELLER/WSPA]
The Last Salute - Gold Medal - Tennis. Rafael Nadal waves goodbye. [LIONEL HAHN/WSPA]
