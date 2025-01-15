Gov't to speed up renewable energy efforts, adding national security to bidding criteria

Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun said Wednesday the government will accelerate efforts to expand the use of renewable energy this year and incorporate national security as a new factor in the related bidding procedures.Ahn made the remark during a meeting with around 100 officials from the renewable energy sector, noting the government will also closely monitor the supply chain of the offshore wind energy industry, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy."To address the global oversupply and security crisis, the government will consider national security as one of the indexes in the bidding process for offshore wind energy projects," Ahn said."The government will also come up with plans to foster the solar energy industry in the first half," the minister added.The ministry noted the government will continue to push for a comprehensive carbon-free energy portfolio while taking various factors into account, including the supply chain and costs.During the event, industry officials also urged the government to devise countermeasures against intensifying global competition, including the oversupply of related products.Yonhap