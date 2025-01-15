 Trump announces new government body for tariff collection as allies brace for changes
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 10:33
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington, D.C. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will create a new government body tasked with collecting tariffs, as U.S. allies and partners are looking to navigate through Trump's plans to introduce new tariffs on foreign goods.
 
In a social media post, Trump announced the plan to establish the External Revenue Service, arguing that with its creation, America's trading partners will "finally" pay "their fair share."
 

"For far too long, we have relied on taxing our Great People using the Internal Revenue Service. Through soft and pathetically weak Trade agreements, the American Economy has delivered growth and prosperity to the World, while taxing ourselves," he wrote on Truth Social.
 
"It is time for that to change. I am today announcing that I will create the EXTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE to collect our Tariffs, Duties, and all Revenue that come from Foreign sources. We will begin charging those that make money off of us with Trade, and they will start paying, FINALLY, their fair share," he added.
 
During his election campaign, Trump said he would slap blanket tariffs of 10 to 20 percent on all imports and threatened to slap tariffs of up to 60 percent on Chinese goods, as he hammered away at his America First agenda that some say smacks of isolationism and protectionism.
 
 
 

Yonhap
