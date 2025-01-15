Foreign sales of Korean stocks and bonds hit five-year high

Foreign investors sold the largest value of Korean stocks and bonds in about five years in December amid political turmoil sparked by the now-suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, central bank data showed Wednesday.Offshore investors sold a net $3.86 billion worth of local stocks and bonds last month, marking the largest amount since March 2020, when the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).In detail, foreigners' Korean stock selling amounted to $2.58 billion in December, its fifth consecutive monthly outflow.Foreigners also off-loaded $1.28 billion worth of Korean bonds following their net purchase of $810 million in November, the data showed.“Concerns linger over the prospect for domestic semiconductor companies. Uncertainty over domestic politics and interest rate cuts in major economies also affected investor sentiment,” a BOK official said.The data also showed that the Korean currency fell sharply to 1,472.5 won against the dollar in December from November's 1,394.7 won.The daily fluctuation of the dollar-won exchange rate rose to an average of 5.3 won last month from 4.7 won a month earlier.Yonhap