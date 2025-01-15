Amcham talks AI, cybersecurity with Palo Alto Networks on tour stop
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 15:56
- SARAH CHEA
While cyber threats grow in scale with the advancement of AI, the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) discussed with Palo Alto Networks ways to advance cybersecurity and improve the digital environment.
The “Ignite on Tour Korea CxO” event held on Tuesday as part of Palo Alto’s global Ignite on Tour Seoul series gathered executives and industry leaders from major companies to share insights about AI-driven strategies in the future of cybersecurity, Amcham said.
The California-based Palo Alto Networks specializes in advanced cybersecurity solutions and is widely known for enabling secure digital transformation for enterprises worldwide.
Key to the discussion was how to utilize Palo Alto's Precision AI technology to strengthen security in cyberspaces. Precision AI is Palo Alto's proprietary AI system that combines deep learning and generative AI to create a system targeted for cybersecurity, enabling companies to thwart web-based threats faster and more accurately.
“This event underscores the critical need to rethink how we safeguard our organizations and societies in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.” Amcham Chairman and CEO James Kim said, adding that it could work as a chance to “foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and inspire solutions that strengthen the ties between the United States, Korea and the global community in building a more secure digital future.”
