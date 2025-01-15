Government pledges deregulation boost, easing EV plant upgrade for Kia

The government has promised to carry out a number of noticeable deregulation steps to enhance business activities, including the easing of regulatory burdens on an EV plant upgrade for Kia, a local business lobby said Wednesday.The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) recently identified 10 on-site regulatory obstacles raised by the business community and proposed them to the government for reform. Of those, eight have been accepted, it said.The proposed reforms include easing regulatory burdens on Kia Autoland Gwangmyeong, a dedicated Kia EV production facility just south of Seoul, which has been designated as a development-restricted area since 1971.To support Kia's ongoing transition to EV production facilities, the government has decided to reclassify the plant's site to factory land to reduce the financial burden on the automaker.Other reforms include revising fire department access window requirements for high-rise buildings, which would benefit semiconductor factories with taller rooms, and the improvement of rules for over-the-air software updates for automobiles.Additional regulatory changes include permitting parking lot construction in government-designated production management zones and allowing food consumption in low-risk laboratories."Regulatory reform is not merely about easing the path for businesses; it is crucial for invigorating the economy and creating jobs," said Kang Seok-gu, head of KCCI's research division. "We will continue to collaborate with the government to resolve business challenges and promote regulatory improvements."Yonhap