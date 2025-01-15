 Government pledges deregulation boost, easing EV plant upgrade for Kia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Government pledges deregulation boost, easing EV plant upgrade for Kia

Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 10:29
Kia's dedicated EV plant in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi. [KIA]

Kia's dedicated EV plant in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi. [KIA]

 
The government has promised to carry out a number of noticeable deregulation steps to enhance business activities, including the easing of regulatory burdens on an EV plant upgrade for Kia, a local business lobby said Wednesday.
 
The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) recently identified 10 on-site regulatory obstacles raised by the business community and proposed them to the government for reform. Of those, eight have been accepted, it said.
 

Related Article

 
The proposed reforms include easing regulatory burdens on Kia Autoland Gwangmyeong, a dedicated Kia EV production facility just south of Seoul, which has been designated as a development-restricted area since 1971.
 
To support Kia's ongoing transition to EV production facilities, the government has decided to reclassify the plant's site to factory land to reduce the financial burden on the automaker.
 
Other reforms include revising fire department access window requirements for high-rise buildings, which would benefit semiconductor factories with taller rooms, and the improvement of rules for over-the-air software updates for automobiles.
 
Additional regulatory changes include permitting parking lot construction in government-designated production management zones and allowing food consumption in low-risk laboratories.
 
"Regulatory reform is not merely about easing the path for businesses; it is crucial for invigorating the economy and creating jobs," said Kang Seok-gu, head of KCCI's research division. "We will continue to collaborate with the government to resolve business challenges and promote regulatory improvements."


Yonhap
tags Korea business deregulation Kia

More in Industry

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet set to launch in Korea by April

Government pledges deregulation boost, easing EV plant upgrade for Kia

Hyundai's new Palisade packed with firsts with hybrid engine, nine-seat option

Coupang ordered to cut night shifts after employee dies of overwork

Kolon Industries pump $20.5M into tire cord factory in Vietnam

Related Stories

Fatal deregulation at a snail’s pace

Korea's business sentiment hits 4-year low due to political uncertainty and growth concerns

Deregulation and restructuring are the keys

Deregulation holds the key to robot race victory (KOR)

Deregulation and reshoring hold the key
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)