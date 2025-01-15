 Hyundai's new Palisade packed with firsts with hybrid engine, nine-seat option
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai's new Palisade packed with firsts with hybrid engine, nine-seat option

Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 08:30
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


The new Palisade SUV, which offers a hybrid variant and a nine-seater option. [SARAH CHEA]

The new Palisade SUV, which offers a hybrid variant and a nine-seater option. [SARAH CHEA]

 
Hyundai Motor launched a completely overhauled Palisade on Tuesday, this time with a hybrid variant as well as a nine-seater option in a pair of firsts for the family-friendly model.
 
The new version of the full-size SUV has been completely revamped, with a dramatic makeover six years after its last redo in 2018 featuring a squarer outer appearance than the recently-unveiled Ioniq 9 electric SUV.
 

Related Article

 
The Palisade is offered with two powertrains: a 2.5-liter gasoline-powered, turbocharged engine and a 2.5-liter hybrid engine, the automaker’s first-ever attempt at a hybrid 2.5-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine. No diesel option is available.
 
With a big grille and vertically-stacked headlights in the front, the SUV boasts a more distinctive appearance than its predecessors — a somewhat boxier and more masculine vibe.
 
The new Palisade SUV, which offers a hybrid variant and a nine-seater option. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

The new Palisade SUV, which offers a hybrid variant and a nine-seater option. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
The size actually increased, with the length upped by 65 millimeters (2.5 inches) to 5,060 millimeters. while the height rose by 15 millimeters to 1,765 millimeters. The wheelbase edged up by 70 millimeters to 2,970 millimeters.
 
Along with the traditional seven-seater version, the full-size SUV is also available with nine seats, with a three-seat back row and a center console in the front row that can be transformed into a seat. Such a feature is a first for Hyundai, making it Korea's only SUV with nine-seater availability after the automaker's Galloper was discontinued in 2003.
 
The new Palisade SUV offers a trim package featuring a center console that can transform to a seat, which makes the car a nine-seater SUV. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

The new Palisade SUV offers a trim package featuring a center console that can transform to a seat, which makes the car a nine-seater SUV. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
The nine-seater version may be preferable for some drivers as they can legally run in bus lanes, which can help avoid traffic in rush hour.
 
“Various add-ons to the new Palisade make it the best choice not only for a family car, but also for people who love outdoor activities like camping,” said Lee Chul-min, vice president of the marketing division at Hyundai Motor, during a media event in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday.
 
“We set a target of selling some 58,000 Palisades in Korea, which is considered an achievable goal based on the record-breaking preorders.”
 
Roughly 45,000 were made last month, and of them, 70 percent picked the hybrid variant. About 40 percent picked the nine-seater option.
 
The 2.5-liter gasoline-powered Palisade can generate up to 281 horsepower and 43 kilogram-meters (311 pound-feet) of torque, with fuel economy standing at 9.7 kilometers per liter (22.8 miles per gallon).
 
The new Palisade SUV, which offers a hybrid variant and a nine-seater option. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

The new Palisade SUV, which offers a hybrid variant and a nine-seater option. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
The hybrid version of the Palisade is equipped with a 1.65-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery and can generate up to 334 horsepower. Combining an internal combustion engine and an electric motor gives the SUV a range of up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).
 
It is also installed with a vehicle-to-load function that allows owners to charge and power other devices with its interior and exterior power outlets.
 
The sticker price of the petrol-powered Palisade starts from 43.8 million won ($29,970), while the hybrid variant begins from 49.8 million won.
 
Customers in the United States and Europe, however, have to wait and see when the vehicle will be introduced in their markets and with what engine options.
 
“The new Palisade will be loved by our North American customers on the back of their high demand for full-size SUVs,” said Vice President Lee. “However, details about overseas launches have not been decided yet.”

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea hyundai palisade ioniq 9

More in Industry

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet set to launch in Korea by April

Government pledges deregulation boost, easing EV plant upgrade for Kia

Hyundai's new Palisade packed with firsts with hybrid engine, nine-seat option

Coupang ordered to cut night shifts after employee dies of overwork

Kolon Industries pump $20.5M into tire cord factory in Vietnam

Related Stories

Provoking Palisade: 9-seat Hyundai SUV gets dramatic redesign

Inspired by 'Doctor Who,' Hyundai's Ioniq 9 EV travels through time

과거, 미래 그리고 ‘닥터 후’ 담은 아이오닉9

Partially revamped Palisade can be ordered

Hyundai Motor releases high-performance EV Ioniq 5 N
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)