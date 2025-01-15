Hyundai's new Palisade packed with firsts with hybrid engine, nine-seat option
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 08:30
- SARAH CHEA
Hyundai Motor launched a completely overhauled Palisade on Tuesday, this time with a hybrid variant as well as a nine-seater option in a pair of firsts for the family-friendly model.
The new version of the full-size SUV has been completely revamped, with a dramatic makeover six years after its last redo in 2018 featuring a squarer outer appearance than the recently-unveiled Ioniq 9 electric SUV.
The Palisade is offered with two powertrains: a 2.5-liter gasoline-powered, turbocharged engine and a 2.5-liter hybrid engine, the automaker’s first-ever attempt at a hybrid 2.5-liter turbocharged, four-cylinder engine. No diesel option is available.
With a big grille and vertically-stacked headlights in the front, the SUV boasts a more distinctive appearance than its predecessors — a somewhat boxier and more masculine vibe.
The size actually increased, with the length upped by 65 millimeters (2.5 inches) to 5,060 millimeters. while the height rose by 15 millimeters to 1,765 millimeters. The wheelbase edged up by 70 millimeters to 2,970 millimeters.
Along with the traditional seven-seater version, the full-size SUV is also available with nine seats, with a three-seat back row and a center console in the front row that can be transformed into a seat. Such a feature is a first for Hyundai, making it Korea's only SUV with nine-seater availability after the automaker's Galloper was discontinued in 2003.
The nine-seater version may be preferable for some drivers as they can legally run in bus lanes, which can help avoid traffic in rush hour.
“Various add-ons to the new Palisade make it the best choice not only for a family car, but also for people who love outdoor activities like camping,” said Lee Chul-min, vice president of the marketing division at Hyundai Motor, during a media event in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday.
“We set a target of selling some 58,000 Palisades in Korea, which is considered an achievable goal based on the record-breaking preorders.”
Roughly 45,000 were made last month, and of them, 70 percent picked the hybrid variant. About 40 percent picked the nine-seater option.
The 2.5-liter gasoline-powered Palisade can generate up to 281 horsepower and 43 kilogram-meters (311 pound-feet) of torque, with fuel economy standing at 9.7 kilometers per liter (22.8 miles per gallon).
The hybrid version of the Palisade is equipped with a 1.65-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery and can generate up to 334 horsepower. Combining an internal combustion engine and an electric motor gives the SUV a range of up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).
It is also installed with a vehicle-to-load function that allows owners to charge and power other devices with its interior and exterior power outlets.
The sticker price of the petrol-powered Palisade starts from 43.8 million won ($29,970), while the hybrid variant begins from 49.8 million won.
Customers in the United States and Europe, however, have to wait and see when the vehicle will be introduced in their markets and with what engine options.
“The new Palisade will be loved by our North American customers on the back of their high demand for full-size SUVs,” said Vice President Lee. “However, details about overseas launches have not been decided yet.”
