Korean Air names new vice chairman in first post-merger reshuffle
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 17:40 Updated: 15 Jan. 2025, 17:55
- CHO YONG-JUN
Korean Air appointed its current president as its new vice chairman in its first executive reshuffle since acquiring Asiana Airlines last December.
The promotion of Woo Kee-hong, who currently serves as the company's president, takes effect Thursday. Woo, who started his career at Korean Air back in 1987, led the airline's acquisition of Asiana.
Woo will focus on facilitating the smooth launch of Korean Air and Asiana's newly merged entity in his new position, according to the flagship carrier's press release.
“The executive appointment of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines focuses on fostering a fresh takeoff of the two companies as a merged airline,” the release reads.
Korean Air Senior Managing Director Song Bo-young will become vice president and CEO of Asiana Airlines on Jan. 16, subject to board approval. Senior Managing Directors Eum Jae-dong and Park Hee-don were both promoted to vice president as part of the company's executive appointments. Korean Air appointed three additional executive directors and 12 managing directors while Asiana appointed five executive directors and seven managing directors.
Hanjin KAL, the largest shareholder of Korean Air, promoted its President and co-CEO, Ryu Kyeong-pyo, to vice chairman.
“With the fundamentals of safety and service, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will prepare for the successful launch of the merged carrier,” the company said. “We will be strengthening our position as the leader of the global aviation industry while also trying to contribute to the growth of the Korean aviation industry and improving its competitiveness.”
BY CHO YONG-JUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
