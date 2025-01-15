 Seoul savings: Sixty traditional markets offer New Year's discounts
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 19:27
 
Customers walk around a traditional market in Seoul on Jan. 15. [YONHAP]

Sixty traditional markets and local markets across Seoul will join the government's Lunar New Year discount event. 
 
Participating stores will offer discounts of up to 30 percent on agricultural, livestock, fishery and Lunar New Year-related products, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.   
 
Traditional markets participating in the event include the Cheongnyangni Traditional Market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul; the Suyu Traditional Market in Dobong District, northern Seoul; and Namseong Sagye Market in Dongjak District, southern Seoul. 
 
 
