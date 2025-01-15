Xiaomi's $400 14T looks to beat Samsung's Galaxy on its home turf
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 18:33
- JIN EUN-SOO
Xiaomi launched its AI-powered premium smartphone, the 14T, in Korea on Wednesday for a price under 600,000 won ($411.17), directly challenging Samsung Electronics on its home turf.
This price is nearly half that of Samsung’s Galaxy S24, which retails for 1,155,000 won for similar specs.
In addition to the 14T, the Chinese tech giant introduced a range of electronics, including TVs, smartwatches and robot vacuums, signaling an aggressive expansion into the Korean market.
“Korea has always been an inspiration for technological innovation and digital lifestyle,” said Jony Wu, general manager of Xiaomi Korea, during a news conference in Seoul. “Korean users' pursuit of premium quality while demanding reasonable value perfectly aligns with Xiaomi's core philosophy of 'Innovation for Everyone.'”
Xiaomi has previously sold a limited range of products in Korea through local distributors but struggled due to subpar after-sales support. The company believes it can address these issues with the establishment of its Korean subsidiary.
“By establishing Xiaomi Korea, we now provide a dedicated local customer service hotline to resolve issues more quickly and accurately,” Wu stated. “We are also tackling unauthorized sales through measures like product authentication enhancements and consumer awareness campaigns to ensure all users receive proper support.”
Xiaomi is evaluating locations for its first Korean offline stores, which will combine retail and after-sales services.
“These offline stores will offer comprehensive support, allowing users to experience and purchase our products firsthand,” Wu said.
Xiaomi also unveiled the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, a budget smartphone priced at 399,300 won for 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Despite its midrange price, the device features a 200-megapixel main camera and advanced AI capabilities including Google’s Circle to Search.
In comparison, Samsung’s latest budget smartphone, the Galaxy A35 series, features a 50-megapixel main camera with AI enhancements like Circle to Search and is priced at 449,900 won for 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage.
The company also introduced four Xiaomi TV series and the Redmi Watch 5, Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro, Redmi Buds 6 Lite, Xiaomi Power Bank and Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20 Max for the Korean market.
When asked about launching its EV lineup, such as the SU7, Wu clarified that Xiaomi’s EV business will remain focused on the Chinese market for the next three years. Global expansion, he noted, would come “when we are ready.”
Addressing growing concerns over the security of connected devices, Xiaomi highlighted its HyperOS platform, which is equipped with a three-layered security system.
The system stores sensitive personal data in a separate, secure area and encrypts information during device-to-device transfers, the company stated.
