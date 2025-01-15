애플 ‘시리’의 사용자 엿듣기 의혹, 한국에서도 조사
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 08:00
Apple probed in Korea for allegedly spying on users through Siri
애플 ‘시리’의 사용자 엿듣기 의혹, 한국에서도 조사
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Wednesday, January 9, 2025
Korea is reviewing whether Apple broke consumer privacy laws with its voice assistant Siri, targeting the U.S. tech giant just days after it agreed to a $95 million settlement to a similar accusation on its home turf.
review: 검토하다
settlement: 합의
accusation: 혐의
home turf: 본국, 자국
한국이 애플 음성 비서 시리의 소비자 개인정보보호법 위반 여부를 검토 중이다. 애플이 본국에서 유사한 혐의를 받아 9500만 달러(약 1400억원) 규모 합의에 동의한 지 며칠 만에 이 빅테크 기업을 겨냥해 나온 조치다.
“'We are currently looking into whether Siri violated relevant regulations during its voice collection procedures,” the Personal Information Protection Commission said Wednesday in a statement. “We will begin an official investigation if they are deemed to violate any regulations.”
look into: 들여다 보다, 조사하다
procedure: 과정
be deemed to: ~ 한 것으로 여겨지다
개인정보위원회는 수요일( 1월 8일) “현재 시리가 음성 수집 과정에서 관련 규정을 위반했는지 들여다 보는 중” 이라고 보도자료를 통해 밝혔다. 또 “규정을 위반한 것으로 판단되면 공식 조사에 착수할 예정”이라고 덧붙였다.
The move comes five days after Apple agreed to settle a class action lawsuit in the United States, which argued that the tech giant had been listening to private conversations recorded through the accidental activation of Siri, and sharing those conversations with advertisers, without user consent.
class action suit: 집단 소송
accidental: 우연히, 사고의
activation: 작동, 활성화
이번 결정은 애플이 미국에서 진행된 집단 소송에서 합의하기로 한 지 5일 만에 나왔다. 이 소송은 애플이 잘못 활성화된 시리가 녹음한 개인 대화를 사용자 동의 없이 광고주와 공유하며 이를 청취했다는 주장을 담고 있다.
Since 2014, owners of Apple products have been able to activate the company’s voice assistant with the verbal command “Hey Siri,” which later became “Siri.” Many words, however, sound similar to “Siri,” making accidental activations common; Korean users frequently complained that news stories about Syria would rouse the bot.
verbal: 언어의, 말로 된
rouse: 깨우다, 활성화 하다
2014년부터 애플 제품 소유자들은 “헤이 시리”라는 말로 음성 비서를 활성화할 수 있게 됐으며, 이후에는 명령어는 “시리” 됐다. 그러나 많은 단어가 시리와 발음이 유사해 잘못 켜지는 일이 자주 발생했다. 한국 사용자들은 시리아 관련 뉴스가 비서를 깨운다고 자주 불만을 제기했다.
Apple came under fire in 2019 after The Guardian reported that the company’s third-party contractors were regularly listening to customers’ recorded interactions with Siri. The report also claimed that Apple was storing and utilizing inadvertent voice recordings — that is, those recorded after the voice assistant had been accidentally activated.
store: 저장하다
utilize: 활용하다
녹음된 고객과 시리의 상호작용을 제3자가 정기적으로 듣고 있다는 2019년 가디언 보도 이후 애플은 거센 비판을 받았다. 보도는 또 애플이 실수로 활성화된 음성 비서를 활용해 녹음을 저장했다고 주장했다.
Apple, following the 2019 report, said it would “no longer retain audio recordings of Siri interactions” and “delete any recording which is determined to be an inadvertent trigger of Siri.”
retain: 보관하다
be determined to: ~로 확인되다
inadvertent: 경고없이
애플은 이 보도 이후 “시리와 상호작용에 대한 음성 녹음을 더 이상 보관하지 않을 것”이라며 “시리가 우발적으로 작동돼 녹음한 모든 기록을 삭제할 것”이라고 발표했다.
The company, while agreeing to pay $95 million to settle the case on Jan. 3 of this year, admitted to no “wrongdoing.” U.S.-based Apple users are entitled to up to $20 per Siri-enabled device — on the condition that they swear, under oath, that they accidentally activated Siri during a private conversation — per the settlement, which is still subject to judge approval.
wrongdoing: 잘못된 행동, 범법 행위
be entitled to: ~할 자격을 갖추다
on the condition that: ~하는 조건으로
swear: 약속하다
oath: 맹세, 서약
애플은 지난 1월 3일, 이 사건을 끝내기 위해 9500만 달러 지급에 합의했으나, 어떤 위법도 인정하지 않았다. 이번 합의에 따라 미국 거주 애플 사용자들은 시리 기능이 활성화된 기기 당 최대 20달러를 받을 수 있다. 개인 대화 중 시리를 실수로 활성화했다는 점을 맹세해야 한다는 조건이다. 각합의는 또 판사의 승인이 필요하다.
WRITTEN BY CHO YONG-JUN AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
