Guests awaken their 'Inner Power' at meditative installation to launch Genesis Magma

Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 15:36 Updated: 15 Jan. 2025, 15:45
″Inner Power,″ an immersive multisensory installation work created by OMA Space in collaboration with Genesis Europe to celebrate the launch of the vehicle brand's new Genesis Magma series. It is currently being presented at Genesis Studio in Zurich, Switzerland. [OMA SPACE]

″Inner Power,″ an immersive multisensory installation work created by OMA Space in collaboration with Genesis Europe to celebrate the launch of the vehicle brand's new Genesis Magma series. It is currently being presented at Genesis Studio in Zurich, Switzerland. [OMA SPACE]

 
OMA Space, a Seoul-based contemporary art, design and craft studio, is presenting a contemporary ritual walk installation at Genesis Studio in Zurich, Switzerland, inviting participants to join an immersive and meditative experience.
 
Titled “Inner Power,” this immersive multisensory installation is OMA Space’s first collaborative work with Genesis Europe, created to celebrate the launch of the new Genesis Magma series.  
 
“Inner Path” is a spiral walking path where participants are invited to walk barefoot, in slow motion with headphones on. The whole meditative walking journey takes about 15 minutes. Participants feel different textures under their feet, ranging from lava stones, pebbles and diverse organic floor surfaces. The lighting, video and sounds that surround the participants also create an entirely “multisensory experience,” Jang Jiu, founder and artist from OMA Space, said.  
 
Participants are invited to walk 15 minutes barefoot on different materials ranging from lava stones to pebbles and experience a ritual walk through OMA Space's ″Inner Power″ installed at Genesis Studio in Zurich, Switzerland. [OMA SPACE]

“This installation calls for a humanistic approach, emphasizing the need for introspection and authenticity, and ‘Inner Power’ is designed to awaken, amplify and revive each guest’s energy and vitality,” said Jang. “Magma channels the Earth’s organic energy from its depths. This elemental force shapes our artistic vision and intention with Genesis Magma."
 
Michael Cole, managing director of Genesis Europe, said this latest collaboration with OMA Space is meaningful, as Genesis Europe is passionate about creating a unique customer experience both inside and outside the vehicles. Cole added that this immersive journey will help Genesis customers discover the inspiration and spirit of Magma.  
 
The spiral walk installation is a contemporary version of a traditional circular healing procession. OMA Space has been working on similar projects for many years and “Inner Power” is its latest, created with inspiration from the Genesis Magma series.  
 
Participants continue their meditative journey after walking the spiral path barefoot through OMA Space's immersive installation work ″Inner Power″ installed at Genesis Studio in Zurich, Switzerland, on Dec. 6, 2024. [OMA SPACE]

“As believers in the transformative power of art, we are thrilled to collaborate with Genesis,” Jang said. “We hope to provide a Magma-inspired experience that reconnects people with their inner strength and the pure energy of nature.”  
 
The installation runs until Jan. 31.  

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags genesis europe oma space

