Will the Year of the Snake bring good fortune? These art exhibitions may hold the answer.
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 14:22 Updated: 15 Jan. 2025, 14:55
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
It’s the Year of the Snake, the meaning of which may be seen as more confusing than other zodiac animals, such as the dragon or tiger. Does the snake necessarily bring good fortune?
Historically, especially in folk culture, the snake has long been ambiguous in meaning. At times, it would be a symbol of fear and misfortune. The slit-eyed, elongated reptiles that slither and hiss with a forked tongue, and sometimes venomous, would have villainous roles like in the story of Adam and Eve.
But at the same time, the serpent is associated with renewal due to its nature of shedding, shown as being the emblem for the World Health Organization, based on the story of the Asclepius, or the Greek god of medicine.
In the zodiac cycle, people born in the Year of the Snake are generally considered to be wise and cunning.
Notable figures around the world that were born on the Year of the Snake are admiral Yi Sun-shin (1545-1598), French philosopher Montesquieu (1689-1755), German philosopher Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832), Indian activist Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948) and Spanish painter Pablo Picasso (1881-1973).
Events that have occurred in these years include the conclusion of the Eulsa Treaty in 1905, the inauguration of the Academy Awards in 1929 and the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.
In some cultures in Mongolia, Finland and North America, the snake is considered a sacred figure that travels between the secular world and the afterlife because of its tendency to come and go among the underground and above.
Among these mixed opinions, how is the snake perceived in Korea? The following are three ongoing exhibitions that show how the snake is depicted in the arts and folk tradition.
National Folk Museum of Korea
Every year, the National Folk Museum of Korea, inside the grounds of Gyeongbok Palace in Jongno District, central Seoul, holds an exhibition on the zodiac animal that the year represents.
In its “The Snake with a Thousand Faces” exhibition, the snake is introduced as the sixth animal in the zodiac cycle among others like the rat, ox, tiger and rabbit. Each of the 12 animals also represents certain hours of the day and direction, with the snake being at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and south-southeast, shown in ancient sundials and celestial maps.
Since the concept of the zodiac was first introduced to Korea in the Unified Silla period (668-935), there have been books and documents written on one’s fortune and on geomancy.
Generally, snakes were perceived as targets to avoid, with people from the 19th to 20th century carrying around amulets and scented pendants and using flaming torches to chase them away. In the late 20th century, there were advertisements for establishments selling snake soup — claiming that it would help solve “loss of appetite, fatigue and lethargy.”
Paintings from the 19th century depicting the afterlife frequently featured snakes, in scenes of sinners suffering in hell from being choked by the slithering creatures or drowning in a sea of snakes.
Interestingly, snakes were considered exceptionally sacred on Jeju Island, according to the museum’s curator Yeom Hee-jae.
“In some regions in Jeju, people thought it was good luck if a snake came into your home,” Yeom said. “They would be reluctant to harm snakes and would rather treat them as important guests. The reason behind this may be because there were so many snakes in the area that they decided to make lemonade out of lemons instead.”
“The Snake with a Thousand Faces” continues until March 3. The National Folk Museum of Korea is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. The exhibition is free.
Gallery Grimson
On view at Gallery Grimson in Insa-dong in Jongno District, central Seoul, are canvas paintings made by 71 contemporary artists, in sizes of 50 centimeters (19.6 inches) by 50 centimeters, making them suitable to hang in any cozy home.
The exhibition’s name “Sashimgadeuk,” which refers to a state of being full of self-interest, is a play on words: one hanja (Chinese characters used in Korean) character was changed to a different one meaning snake, despite sounding the same. Superficially, it’s a simple pun, but most of the participating artists have made their own interpretations on the snake based on what appeals to them.
The paintings use motifs like the Italian luxury fashion house Bulgari’s signature snakes, ancient Chinese fables, Medusa and even the old superstition that playing the flute at night will attract snakes.
The exhibition’s flagship painting is by artist Jang Jae-yeon and called “Hygieia,” named after and depicting the Greek goddess of health who oftentimes carries a jar that shows a large snake drinking from it. Jang, who is also a video game artist, paid homage to Klimt’s 1907 painting of the same name by giving it a contemporary reinterpretation through a cartoon character of a child with large blue eyes.
What makes the paintings stand out is that they are all silk paintings, or jinchae. This form of traditional Asian art is made from applying mineral pigments, which boast more vivid and refined hues, on silk fabric. The art technique is known to be long-lasting, withstanding centuries as shown in Buddhist paintings from the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392), as opposed to regular canvas oil paintings.
“Sashimgadeuk” ends Jan. 20. Gallery Grimson is open 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day except Sundays. The exhibition is free.
Korea Manhwa Museum
Bucheon in Gyeonggi is oftentimes called the “city of cartoons” as it’s where the headquarters for the government-affiliated Korea Manhwa Contents Agency (Komacon) is and the annual Bucheon International Comics Festival takes place.
The Korea Manhwa Museum provides a complete overview of everything you need to know about manhwa, or Korean cartoons, from their century-long history to how they have evolved into webtoons today.
One of its current exhibitions on the Year of the Snake has a collection of cartoon drawings by 63 artists from regions that are members of the ICC, or the International Comic Artist Conference, like Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore.
These snakes are all illustrated as cute creatures, with some wishing good luck for 2025 and others drawing inspiration from famous stories, such as Adam and Eve or Medusa.
But a noticeable amount imagined snakes with books, as a way to show appreciation for author Han Kang’s recent Nobel Prize win in Literature, said Park Hye-won, the curator of the exhibit. “After all, the snake is related to wisdom,” she said.
In one of the drawings, a green googly-eyed snake with a goofy grin is shown wrapped around a title for a book — none other than “Human Acts” (2014) by Han.
For the cartoon, titled “The Novel of Hope,” artist Kang Gil-soo wrote the following in the description: “This is a comical cartoon juxtaposing our nation’s pride Han and her novel, with the new year of the Blue Snake.”
The exhibition, which translates to “The Blue Snake, Shining Brightly,” ends March 2. The Korea Manhwa Museum is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except Mondays. General admission is 5,000 won ($3.40).
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)