 Korea Grand Sale begins with biggest lineup of companies since launch
Published: 15 Jan. 2025, 15:51
Second Vice Minister of Culture Jang Mi-ran speaks during the opening ceremony of the Korea Grand Sale in Jung District, central Seoul, on Wednesday. [CULTURE MINISTRY]

The Korea Grand Sale, a government-run shopping and tourism festival, kicked off nationwide on Wednesday. 
 
Launched in 2011, the event invites private companies in the airline, lodging, shopping and food and beverage industries to hold considerable discounts in a bid to promote tourism and consumption by foreigners visiting Korea.
 

A total of 1,680 companies, the most since its launch, are partaking in the sale through Feb. 28.  
 
During the sale, shopping venues offer up to 1 million won ($684.52) in gift certificates and coupons.  
 
Participating venues include Galleria, Lotte, Shinsegae, Hyundai department stores, Shilla, Shilla I'Park, Shinsegae, Hyundai duty-free shops, Lotte Mart and Doota Mall.  
 
The airline promotion, featuring 10 domestic airlines, offers discounts of up to 94 percent off tickets on 214 routes. 
 
In Myeong-dong, Hongdae, Seongsu-dong, Gangnam District and other areas popular with foreigners, a Korea Grand Sale Welcome Center will be set up to provide coupon books with offers from participating companies.
 
In addition, a total of 17 K-culture experience events will be held at five locations across the country during the event, including a Ramen Factory Tour, Modeling Class and Muju Taekwondo Center Experience.
 
More information is available at the event's official website, https://en.koreagrandsale.co.kr.
