Lessons from 'Death of a Salesman' for 2025 (KOR)

“That’s how it feels to keep getting rejected by someone you don’t even like.” This lament comes from a young person who set aside their dreams to join the race for a conventional job, following societal expectations rather than their own aspirations. It’s a sentiment I first connected with during college while reading the manga “Bambino!” (2004-12). The line resurfaced in my mind earlier this year as I watched the play “Death of a Salesman”.Life is often a series of choices we make for others rather than ourselves. In “Death of a Salesman,” Willy Loman, a 60-year-old salesman, makes one such decision when his eldest son is just nine years old. Hoping for a slice of the happiness he imagines others have, he takes out a 25-year mortgage to buy a house. But he mortgages more than just his paycheck; he mortgages the potential years he might have spent building a successful business in Alaska, like his older brother. He mortgages the time his son could have spent cultivating his adventurous spirit, rather than growing into a maladjusted urban dweller.Willy becomes consumed by regrets over these lost possibilities. Even when a friend offers him a decent job to ease his financial struggles, Willy can’t engage with the present. Instead, his thoughts remain fixed on a pivotal moment in his past when life seemed full of promise. He’s haunted by the question — Was this the life he really wanted?When “Death of a Salesman” debuted on Broadway in 1949, it won both the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award. Arthur Miller, the American playwright behind the work, was inspired by a conversation with his uncle during a visit years earlier. Rather than exchanging pleasantries, his uncle opened the conversation with, “Buddy is doing very well.” Buddy was his uncle’s son. Struggling in the aftermath of the Great Depression, the uncle’s preoccupation was clear: he was desperate to maintain his pride by presenting his son as a success to his nephew, whom he had once belittled. Not long after, his uncle ended his own life.Living in constant comparison with others breeds emptiness. As the new year ushers in a renewal of life, perhaps it’s time to commit to a year of pursuing what truly matters to us — no matter how small or seemingly insignificant it may seem.“좋아하지도 않는 이성한테 번번이 차이는 기분이야.”하고 싶은 일 대신 남들이 하는 대로 취업 전선에 뛰어든 청년의 한탄이다. 대학 시절 『밤비노!』란 만화책에서 보고 깊이 공감한 대사다. 이 대사가 올초 연극 ‘세일즈맨의 죽음’(사진)을 보며 새삼 떠올랐다.삶에서 진짜 원하는 걸 선택하지 못하는 순간은 부지기수다. ‘세일즈맨의 죽음’에서 60대 세일즈맨 윌리 로먼도 큰아들이 9살 때, 남들 같은 행복을 꿈꾸며 구매한 주택 융자에 25년치 삶을 저당 잡힌다. 월급뿐 아니다. 어쩌면 윌리에겐 큰형처럼 알래스카에 가 사업에 성공했을지도 모를 세월, 도시의 부적응자로 자란 큰아들이 모험심을 펼쳤을지도 모를 시간이다.못 이룬 가능성에 대한 미련은 윌리를 장악한다. 쪼들리는 그를 위해 친구가 괜찮은 일자리를 제안하는 중에도 윌리는 동문서답을 한다. 자신의 삶이 아직 괜찮게 보였던, 갈림길에 섰던 과거의 그 순간을 머릿속에서 좀처럼 떨쳐내지 못하는 탓이다. 애초에 이런 삶을 자신이 원했던가.1949년 이 연극을 브로드웨이 초연하며 퓰리처·토니상을 휩쓴 미국 극작가 아서 밀러는 몇 해 전 자신의 공연을 보러 온 세일즈맨 삼촌에게서 이 작품을 착안했다. 오랜만에 만난 삼촌은 안부 인사도 아닌 이 말부터 했다. “버디도 아주 잘하고 있단다.” 버디는 삼촌의 아들이었다. 어릴 적 밀러를 곧잘 무시했던 삼촌의 머릿속은 온통, 잘 나가는 조카 앞에서, 대공황 직격탄을 맞은 자신의 마지막 자존심 같은 아들 체면을 세우려는 생각만 가득했던 것이다. 얼마 뒤 삼촌은 스스로 생을 마감했다.세상과 비교 속에 살다 보면 남는 건 허무다. 만물이 태동하는 새해, 작지만 나한테 소중한 걸 찾는 한 해를 다짐해보면 어떨까. [출처:중앙일보] https://www.joongang.co.kr/article/25307559